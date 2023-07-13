She said: "Almost everyone has participated by now. However, there is someone I know, a dear friend of mine - Doctor Zoe from This Morning. I believe she harbours a secret dancer within her, and I think she would be amazing on Strictly!"

Dr Zoe Williams first shot to prominence as Amazon in Sky's revival of Gladiators, before going on to appear regularly on ITV's This Morning as the show's resident doctor.

Dr Zoe Williams. Kate Green/Getty Images

Williams is just the latest name to be linked with this year's season of the long-running dancing show, with EastEnders's Nigel Harman reported to be joining the line-up, along with the likes of Angela Scanlon, Bobby Brazier and Adam Thomas.

It was revealed earlier this year that East would join Janette Manrara as the new co-host of companion show It Takes Two, after Rylan Clark quit in April.

East said at the time: "I’m so excited to officially join the Strictly family. I had such an amazing time on the show last year and so cannot wait to be talking to the celebs each week on It Takes Two.

"Being a Strictly fan, I’m excited to get all the behind-the-scenes exclusives on the show. I know exactly what the next lot of celebs will be going through. It’s an incredibly fun experience, but it’s tough. Hopefully, I can offer them a bit of support and a friendly face along the way. I’m so grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to get started."

Meanwhile, Clark tweeted once the news was announced to say: "Congrats @FleurEast have the best time xx".

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later in 2023. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

