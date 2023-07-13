Fleur East wants This Morning star on Strictly Come Dancing
East will take over from Rylan Clark as co-host of Strictly: It Takes Two later this year.
Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant and future host of spin-off show It Takes Two, Fleur East, has revealed who she would most like to see competing on this year's season.
The singer was attending the premiere of Together: A Pixar Musical Adventure at Disneyland Paris when she was asked who she would like to take to the dance floor when the show returns.
She said: "Almost everyone has participated by now. However, there is someone I know, a dear friend of mine - Doctor Zoe from This Morning. I believe she harbours a secret dancer within her, and I think she would be amazing on Strictly!"
Dr Zoe Williams first shot to prominence as Amazon in Sky's revival of Gladiators, before going on to appear regularly on ITV's This Morning as the show's resident doctor.
Williams is just the latest name to be linked with this year's season of the long-running dancing show, with EastEnders's Nigel Harman reported to be joining the line-up, along with the likes of Angela Scanlon, Bobby Brazier and Adam Thomas.
It was revealed earlier this year that East would join Janette Manrara as the new co-host of companion show It Takes Two, after Rylan Clark quit in April.
East said at the time: "I’m so excited to officially join the Strictly family. I had such an amazing time on the show last year and so cannot wait to be talking to the celebs each week on It Takes Two.
"Being a Strictly fan, I’m excited to get all the behind-the-scenes exclusives on the show. I know exactly what the next lot of celebs will be going through. It’s an incredibly fun experience, but it’s tough. Hopefully, I can offer them a bit of support and a friendly face along the way. I’m so grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to get started."
Meanwhile, Clark tweeted once the news was announced to say: "Congrats @FleurEast have the best time xx".
