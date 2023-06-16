Radebe served as choreographer and movement director on the new film, which sees Burke and Natey Parker star as Candice and Travis – a couple who find themselves asking questions about their lives and relationship when the former walks in on the latter wearing the new dress he had bought for her.

Alexandra Burke has praised Strictly Come Dancing professional Johannes Radebe for giving her "a lot of confidence" while filming her big-screen debut Pretty Red Dress.

Burke – who previously appeared on Strictly herself in 2017 – said that working with Radebe was "so so much fun", and also credited him with giving her belief when she was doubting aspects of her performance.

"I wish I could have done more [with him] if I'm honest with you, I was in my element with Johannes," she said during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com. [He] is just a really gorgeous human being, and very easy to approach when you find that you're not really doing something right.

"I felt like there [were] times when we were going through all the Tina [Turner] moves, there was a lot I had to study with Tina. And most of the time, I was doubting myself if I'm completely honest with you, but he was that person in my ear going, ‘No, what I told you to do is right, and what you're studying is right.'

"He was very encouraging and gave me a lot of confidence," she continued.

Meanwhile, Parker also had very positive words to say about Radebe, calling him a "phenomenal man [and] performer".

"We spoke in depth about creating Travis' walk or dance when he's in the dress," he explained. "And so we had a couple of rehearsals where it was just me learning how to move in heels, for example, how to walk in heels. And he was really helpful in that respect, just giving me the freedom to express myself and find my inner diva as it were."

He added: "Because Travis is so complex, it was really important to find an authentic feminine side. And Johannes really helped with me owning my femininity and the dress and the heels in a way that I was comfortable with as myself and in playing Travis.”

Meanwhile, writer and director Dionne Edwards – who is making her feature debut with the new film – explained that Radebe first came on board at the suggestion of producer Georgia Goggin.

"I actually hadn't seen Strictly and then she showed me some stuff and I just thought he was amazing," she said. "I can't remember where but I met with him and just his enthusiasm for the story and some of the themes and stuff... was like really infectious."

She continued that he was "incredible in making the actors feel really comfortable" and "giving them the support" while she also revealed that he initially even had an on-screen role in the film.

"Hopefully one-day people will get to see the deleted scene with him in it as well,” she said.

Pretty Red Dress is in UK cinemas from Friday 16th June 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

