Long-term Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has confirmed that the next film in the action franchise will include GI Joe characters – following a tease at the end of the newly released film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts .

At the end of the new movie, the main character Noah (Anthony Ramos) speaks to an agent played by House of Cards star Michael Kelly, who ends their exchange by handing over a business card bearing the name of legend GI Joe.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

And di Bonaventura has revealed that while he doesn't like the term "crossover", the plan is that the eighth Transformers film will indeed include some characters from the other Hasbro franchise.

"It’s at an idea stage, but I think where my thinking is – and we've talked a bit about it – is we're going to continue as a sequel," he explained during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com.

"It's not--crossover I find a very confusing word, because everybody has a slightly different interpretation of what that means. So what I'll say is, this is a film that is going to continue this story with the Maximals, with the Autobots, and now it's going to bring in some GI Joe characters."

Read more:

Speaking more generally about the future of the franchise, and whether there might be plans to set films in any other time periods now that the series has featured movies in both the '80s and '90s, di Bonaventura explained: "I don't know that we definitively know the answer."

He added: "Our instincts are that we're going to keep moving towards 2007. So what does that mean? We don't know yet. There's a reason we picked '94 - partly because it was that seminal year in hip-hop. We were going to do the 90s, we were going to do something. So I think we'll still be in the '90s, but we'll see.”

More like this

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is now showing in UK cinemas. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.