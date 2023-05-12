The upcoming instalment, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, will serve as a sequel to 2018's Bumblebee and a prequel to the original Transformers film (stay with us here), featuring a stellar new cast.

It's high time for another Transformers movie. We said what we said.

Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback star in the new movie, which will follow a pair of archeologists who accidentally stumble across an ancient conflict that sees the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons join the battle on Earth between the Autobots and Decepticons.

Basically, the stakes are only getting higher.

Here's everything you need to know about Transformers: Rise of the Beasts!

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set for release in most cinemas in the UK on 9th June 2023.

However, good news for fans who just can't wait that long – it will be available to watch in IMAX from 7th June 2023.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts cast

While some of the cast are newcomers to the franchise, we also have some old favourites returning, including Peter Cullen, who's been voicing Optimus Prime for decades. Below is the full confirmed cast for the film – including Autobots, Decepticons, and more.

Anthony Ramos as Noah Diaz

Dominique Fishback as Elena Wallace

Luna Lauren Vélez as Mrs Diaz

Tobe Nwigwe as Reek

Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime

Pete Davidson as Mirage

Liza Koshy as Arcee

Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal

Michelle Yeoh as Airazor

David Sobolov as Rhinox

Tongayi Chirisa as Cheetor

John DiMaggio as Stratosphere

Peter Dinklage as Scourge

David Sobolov as Battletrap

John DiMaggio as Transit



Michaela Jaé Rodriguez - Nightbird

Ramos previously told Distractify of his new role: "[We're] really expanding and extending this world — we’re expanding this universe, and you know, I'm excited… I'm excited for people to feel that. Even the robots are diversifying as animals."

Fishback, meanwhile, has spoken of the importance of her casting, explaining to Elle: "I always wanted to do something like [it] but I’ve never seen myself represented in movies like that. So when it first came up I didn’t even want to audition. I didn’t know if the chance was real for me."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts plot

The plot for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is based on the Beast Wars storyline, which brings the Maximals, the Terrorcons, and the Predacons into the fold, with the new movie being set a few years after the last film, Bumblebee.

Following the events of Bumblebee, the battle with the Deceptions has continued in the background but comes to the forefront when an artifact researcher (Dominique Fishback) and an electronics expert (Anthony Ramos) find something that changes everything.

Further plot details are being kept under wraps – but if the trailers are anything to go by, it's going to be epic.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer

The latest trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was released in April.

Watch it below!

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is released on 9th June 2023 (7th June in IMAX).

