But when will Bumblebee be released in cinemas? And who’s in the cast? Find out everything you need to know about the movie below.

When is Bumblebee released in cinemas?

Bumblebee is released in UK cinemas on 26th December 2018. It’s released five days earlier in the US.

What is the Bumblebee film about?

Set in 1987, 20 years before the events of the first Transformers, Bumblebee sees the titular Autobot scout on the run. We don’t know what from, but we do know Bumblebee will find refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. It’s here he comes across teen Charlie Watson, who quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

The two are hunted down by a mysterious government agency by the name of Sector 7. And a Decepticon who doubles as a jet.

Who’s in the cast?

Hailee Steinfeld (who was nominated for an Oscar for her role in True Grit) plays teen Charlie, while wrestler/actor John Cena takes the role of Burns, a Sector 7 agent.

Justin Theroux is also set to star as a Decepticon called Dropkick.

Is there a trailer?

Indeed. Just watch out for the mini-Rick Roll at its end.