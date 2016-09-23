Letvision say you can’t actually drive the ‘Letron’ from the inside, nor does the transformer walk when it's stood up. However, the car comes with wifi compatibility and ‘voice interaction’ software, so that's something.

The company are developing the machine's capabilities, as well as a new family of transformers – news they broke accompanied by some terrifying music.

Somebody get Shia LaBeouf on the line, just in case this gets out of control.