Voicing the web-slinging vigilante in the Across the Spider-Verse cast is Shameik Moore, who expressed his desire to bring Miles Morales to the MCU in a live-action movie.

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Academy Award-winning Spider-Verse saga in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , as Brooklyn’s friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is reunited with Gwen Stacy to embark on a dangerous journey across the multiverse.

He told RadioTimes.com: “I want Miles Morales... I am Miles Morales! [Producer] Amy Pascal said they’re doing something, right? I guess we will see!"

Speaking at the film's premiere earlier this week, Pascal told Variety that a live-action Miles Morales movie is in the works, saying: “You’ll see all of it. It’s all happening.”

As for what's in store for the animated Miles, Across the Spider-Verse is the first of two parts, with Beyond the Spider-Verse expected to be released in early 2024.

Even though the first part has only just hit cinemas, anticipation will inevitably be high as the movie has broken new boundaries in animation and hooked audiences with electrifying twists and turns.

However, Moore wasn’t giving much away when asked what fans can expect from the upcoming Beyond the Spider-Verse, as he simply said: “Probably more Spider-People!”

Across the Spider-Verse is a groundbreaking animation full of stunning visuals, nail-biting suspense and thrilling action, although at the heart of the movie is teenager Miles Morales trying to balance being a superhero but also a high school student and the challenges that come with growing up.

Moore believes that realism is one of the most important aspects of the saga and is part of the reason why the first movie was so successful.

He said: “Exploring the humanity of superheroes is the best part, the relatability. I feel like relatability is what’s selling this movie. The diversity, the worlds and the inclusion of Spider-People, etc.

"That moral compass, knowing the difference between what’s right and what’s wrong and staying true to yourself, I think that’s the most relatable thing about this movie.”

The film is also groundbreaking in its representation, as the protagonist is a half-Black, half-Puerto Rican teenager growing up in Brooklyn, who is also a superhero who stops crime in his borough.

Talking about the power of positive representation, Moore said: “It's representing the world that we live in. I think what I love the most about him being Afro-Latino is that he's a nice kid.

"Miles is the type of kid that you would let your nephews or son or daughter play sports with or invite to their birthday parties. You're OK with that type of person being in your life. I feel the same way about Gwen and Peter [Parker] and all the Spider-People.

“It's just nice to be represented in a way like we're seeing on camera in this groundbreaking animation with these cool characters intersecting and bringing in these very human obstacles. I think that's why it's so well received. It's life and art in a beautiful marriage.”

