Miles Morales's ( Shameik Moore ) story will continue in Beyond the Spider-Verse, the third and final instalment in the series.

It's been a long wait for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse but it's finally here - and the story isn't over yet.

Beyond the Spider-Verse is expected to wrap up the gripping story, which has been told in glorious animation in the series that captured so many fans' imagination.

Read on for everything you need to know about Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse!

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is currently scheduled to be released on 29th March 2024.

While it's still a while to wait, fans are sure to be pleased considering we waited five years between Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse.

Shameik Moore plays Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse cast

We expect most of the main players to be back for Beyond the Spider-Verse, including:

Shameik Moore as Miles Morales / Spider-Man

Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman

Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis

Luna Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales

Shea Whigham as George Stacy

Of course, Shameik Moore will be back as Miles Morales, our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man. Moore has made it clear that he'd be more than happy for the story to continue beyond the third film though, saying he'd love to play Miles in live-action.

He told Empire: “I feel like everyone knows I would be a great [live-action] Miles Morales."

The actor added: "It just depends on how old they want Miles to be by the time they’re ready to do a live-action movie. That’s the conundrum with whether or not I end up playing him.”

Shameik Moore Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

What is the Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse plot?

The plot of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is still being kept under wraps.

However, we do know that it will wrap up the Spider-Verse story once and for all following the dramatic events of Across the Spider-Verse. Stay tuned for more!

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse trailer?

There's no trailer just yet for Beyond the Spider-Verse but we'll keep this page updated with any and all developments.

In the meantime, why not rewatch the epic trailer for Across the Spider-Verse?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit cinemas on Friday 2nd June 2023. Wondering what to watch on TV? Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.