The singer-songwriter and former Strictly contestant is set to join Janette Manrara as the new co-host after Rylan Clark quit earlier in 2023.

Fleur East has been announced as the new co-presenter of Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two .

Speaking after the news was announced on The One Show on Friday (16th June), East expressed her excitement but admitted she would have some “big boots to fill”.

She said: “I’m so excited to officially join the Strictly family. I had such an amazing time on the show last year and so cannot wait to be talking to the celebs each week on It Takes Two.

“Being a Strictly fan, I’m excited to get all the behind-the-scenes exclusives on the show. I know exactly what the next lot of celebs will be going through," she continued.

“It’s an incredibly fun experience, but it’s tough. Hopefully, I can offer them a bit of support and a friendly face along the way.

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to get started.”

Ahead of the announcement, Strictly teased the news on Twitter with a cryptic video of the mystery host, whose identity was concealed, dancing in a pair of white boots.

The caption read: "Who’s ready to rumba as the new host of Strictly It Takes Two? Tune into @BBCTheOneShow at 7pm tonight to find out! Who do you think it is?"

It comes after Clark confirmed he would be stepping down as host back in April after four years.

He tweeted at the time "Been a pleasure @bbcstrictly" alongside a statement explaining that the time had come for him “to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me.”

Reacting to the news that East has been announced as the new Strictly: It Takes Two co-host, he tweeted: "Congrats @FleurEast have the best time xx".

Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two returns later this year. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

