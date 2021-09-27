Meet the hosts of Strictly: It Takes Two

With Strictly Come Dancing 2021 now in full swing, it’s time for the return of Strictly: It Takes Two – the BBC One competition’s daily companion show.

Airing on weekday evenings, Strictly: It Takes Two gives fans of the long-running dance series a bit of extra Glitterball content in the run-up to the Saturday shows, with all of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up stopping by to talk about their upcoming performances, former judges giving their expert advice and current professionals competing in the latest dance challenges.

While Zoe Ball has hosted the spin-off series since 2011, she announced earlier this year that she would be leaving the post after a decade – but who has replaced her? And is Rylan still presenting the show?

Read on for everything you need to know about the presenters of Strictly: It Takes Two.

Rylan Clark-Neal

TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal is returning to host Strictly: It Takes Two this year, with 2021 marking his third series on the show.

While Clark-Neal began his TV career as a contestant on The X Factor and later Celebrity Big Brother, he soon moved to broadcasting and started hosting Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, This Morning and The Xtra Factor.

He currently presents reboots of Supermarket Sweep and Ready Steady Cook, as well as BBC Radio 2’s Rylan on Saturday.

Janette Manrara

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Janette Manrara is taking over from Zoe Ball on It Takes Two this year, the BBC announced in June.

The Cuban-American dancer shot to fame in the US after making it to the Top 20 on So You Think You Can Dance’s fifth series, before joining the professional cast of Strictly Come Dancing in 2013.

While last year marked her last series as a Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, Manrara is moving into TV presenting with her new role on Strictly: It Takes Two. She has previously appeared on Morning Live, Jeremy Vine, Lorraine, Loose Women, The One Show and This Morning.

Strictly: It Takes Two airs weeknights at 6:30pm on BBC Two. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.