The episode in question saw the islanders watching clips from Casa Amor week, with Scott being called out after a clip aired in which he confessed he "won't miss" Catherine Agbaje when new girls are in the villa.

Leah Taylor subsequently suggested that Scott only stayed loyal to Catherine during the Casa Amor week because no one wanted him, and later Scott told her she hadn't spoken in four weeks and questioned why she was now getting involved.

Scott during the Love Island Movie Night. Lifted Entertainment/ITV

Love Island has been the subject of Ofcom complaints in previous years, with one episode of the show last year receiving 2,630 complaints, the most received for a programme in 2022.

Those complaints pertained to "alleged misogynistic behaviour and bullying behaviour by some contestants in the villa", once again during the Movie Night.

This season of Love Island has been full of drama, with Molly Marsh making a return to the Love Island villa just days after she was first dumped as part of the Casa Amor line-up.

Love Island: The Morning After podcast hosts Sam Thompson and Indiyah Polack spoke with RadioTimes.com about their reaction to her initial exit, with Polack saying: "At the start, I didn't really believe she was gone, but then sorry, she's here on Aftersun so she's gone! And her reaction, like the tears – those were real reactions."

Meanwhile, Thompson added: "Yeah, just to echo what Indiyah just said. I didn't believe. I was like, 'There's going to be a twist.' And then I was that kind of loser who looks online, and she was at the airport pictured with her mum.

"And then I got told that she's coming on Aftersun and our podcast, so then I thought, 'If that's happening, then she must be.'"

