Viewers are particularly interested to find out how this twist will affect Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas, who had some intense conversations last night as they navigate the fallout from Casa Amor.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ty remained upset that Ella had brought Ouzy See back from the romantic getaway, blaming her for his current single status and justifying his flirting with Kady McDermott.

However, they appeared to have turned a corner by the end of the episode, with Ty ready to forgive and forget, telling Ella that he doesn't want to lose her.

All's well that ends well – except, maybe not in this case. Love Island fans took to Twitter to express their excitement as Movie Night was announced, with many of them speculating on the impact this will have on Ty and Ella specifically.

Writer Jason Okundaye proclaimed that movie night is "the best twist Love Island has ever come up with", saying it has surpassed even Casa Amor, which was previously regarded as a focal point of each season.

But while viewers are, of course, expecting plenty of drama to emerge from Movie Night, some optimistic souls were also hoping that it could heal some wounds – such as bring Catherine Agbaje and Scott van der Sluis back together.

Love Island 2023 got off to something of a rocky start, with media outlets reporting that live viewership of the season premiere on ITV2 had dropped by a million compared with the 2022 summer edition.

However, the show appears to have rallied, with palpable enthusiasm for this year's contestants and stories shown by its tendency to trend on social media almost every night of the week.

As one viewer summarised: "Movie night can't come fast enough!"

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 9th July 2023. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.