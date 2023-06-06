Last night's season 10 premiere drew in 1.3 million viewers and an 11% audience share; that's little more than half the number that 2022's summer season opener could muster (2.4 million, 15.4% share).

Love Island 2023 has gotten off to a muted start on ITV2, prompting conversations about the future of the reality juggernaut.

However, it's possible that ITVX numbers could change the narrative, with a growing proportion of fans now choosing to watch episodes at their own pace on streaming.

In the case of the latest winter edition, which premiered in January, the premiere recorded a similarly soft terrestrial rating of 1.4 million, but ITV later claimed that 3.4 million had flocked to ITVX for the launch.

Those all-important streaming numbers have not been released at the time of writing.

Some have suggested that Love Island's future could lie on streaming, with competing programmes like Love is Blind, Too Hot to Handle and The Ultimatum finding a huge audience on Netflix.

Others have said that the Love Island format is beginning to appear stale in comparison to those aforementioned shows, especially with this latest season coming so soon after BBC's mega-hit I Kissed A Boy.

Nevertheless, the highly popular Maya Jama – who debuted as Love Island presenter in January's winter edition – and upcoming plot twists could help season 10 to grow its viewership over the coming weeks.

There could also be breakout stars from the Love Island 2023 line-up, which so far includes 10 initial participants: Zachariah Noble, Ruchee Gurung, Tyrique Hyde, Molly Marsh, George Fensom, Catherine Agbaje, Mehdi Edno, Ella Thomas, Mitchel Taylor, Jess Harding, and André Furtado.

