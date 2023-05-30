But if you’ll be sad to say goodbye to all the drama, shocking cliffhangers and moving stories, then don’t fear: a special reunion episode of the reality TV show, hosted by LGBTQ+ ally and pop legend Dannii Minogue, will be coming to BBC Three.

Our new reality TV obsession I Kissed a Boy will soon be coming to an end, with the hotly-anticipated finale set to air this weekend.

I Kissed a Boy, which is the UK's first ever gay dating show, stars 10 single men looking for love and having the time of their lives inside an Italian masseria.

But there’s a twist: when it comes to testing whether they have a connection with one another, they get to cut the small talk and go right in for the kiss.

Read on for everything you need to know about the reunion special.

I Kissed a Boy: The Reunion will air on Sunday 11th June.

Ahead of its release, the final two episodes of I Kissed a Boy will air 4th June on BBC iPlayer. We can't wait!

What time does I Kissed a Boy: The Reunion arrive on BBC Three?

The reunion episode will air at 9pm on BBC Three on Sunday 11th June.

However, you'll be able to watch it from 6am that day on BBC iPlayer.

What is the I Kissed A Boy reunion?

Ollie on I Kissed a Boy. BBC

According to BBC Three, the one-off studio special will see host Dannii Minogue get “the latest goss from the boys” including their “love lives, newfound fame and any lingering chemistry”.

In addition, the reunion special will celebrate the masseria’s “greatest moments, deep dive into the drama and lead the boys through outrageously funny party games. It’s loud and it’s proud. Strap in for I Kissed a Boy: The Reunion.”

I Kissed A Boy: The Reunion airs on Sunday 11th June at 6am on BBC iPlayer and 9pm on BBC Three. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

