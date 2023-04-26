Hosted by Dannii Minogue, the series sees 10 single men test whether they have a connection with one another by ditching the small talk and cutting right to the kiss. "Will it be a polite peck? Or a passionate snog? And ultimately, will that first kiss lead to love?" BBC Three teases.

If you've been missing your dating show fix since Love Is Blind ended, then BBC Three can fill that reality show-shaped hole in your TV schedule with I Kissed a Boy – the UK's first ever gay dating series.

With Bad Education's Layton Williams narrating the show, I Kissed a Boy promises explosive drama, gripping cliffhangers and powerful stories, all set to a soundtrack of gay anthems.

Here's everything you need to know about I Kissed a Boy, from when it starts to who'll be taking part.

I Kissed A Boy arrives on BBC Three on Sunday 14th May at 9pm on BBC Three.

The BBC announced the show's launch date whilst revealing the line-up of 10 contestants looking for love.

What is I Kissed a Boy?

I Kissed a Boy is the UK's first ever gay dating show which takes 10 single men and tests their compatibility with one another by having them kiss as soon as they meet.

Hosted by The X Factor's Dannii Minogue, the show will explore whether these contestants' introductory kisses could lead to love – and according to the BBC, it's "packed with explosive drama, gripping cliffhangers and powerful untold stories".

"From coming out in a strict religious family, to the pressures of body image in the gay dating scene, to navigating self-acceptance, sex and first same sex relationships", the broadcaster says I Kissed a Boy explores a range of issues within the queer community as its contestants try to find a connection.

I Kissed a Boy presenter

Dannii Minogue. BBC

I Kissed a Boy is hosted by Australian pop star Dannii Minogue, while Bad Education's Layton Williams narrates the show.

Dannii Minogue is an actress and singer, best known for her hit singles Love and Kisses, Baby Love and Jump to the Beat. She has also acted in Home and Away, and has been a judge on The X Factor UK, Australia's Got Talent, The X Factor Australia, Let It Shine and more recently, The Masked Singer Australia.

On why she signed up to host the show, Minogue said: "10 gay guys on a holiday of a lifetime, in their search for that perfect date. It is sexy and romantic and these connections could lead them to their perfect partner."

Teasing the show, she said that fans should "get ready for something new", adding: "This is gay dating in reality, with so much heart and soul. It will be an education and a surprise."

I Kissed a Boy narrator

Layton Williams. BBC

I Kissed a Boy is narrated by actor and performer Layton Williams, who is best known for playing Stephen Carmichael in Bad Education.

He is an established musical theatre actor, having starred in Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Rent, Billy Elliot the Musical, and Thriller, while he's also appeared in Benidorm, The Cleaner, Queens for the Night, and I Hate Suzie.

On I Kissed a Boy, Williams said: "It's gay! It’s unapologetically gay and the first one of its kind in the UK so I'm really honoured and proud to be a part of it."

I Kissed a Boy contestants

I Kissed a Boy line-up. BBC

There are 10 single men who'll be meeting for the first time with a kiss to test their chemistry on I Kissed a Boy. Here are all of the contestants taking part:

Ben (28), from Edinburgh

(28), from Edinburgh Bobski (23), an airline manager from Essex

(23), an airline manager from Essex Gareth (28), a stylist from Kilkeel, Northern Ireland

(28), a stylist from Kilkeel, Northern Ireland Jake (27), a regional trainer in hospitality from Swanea

(27), a regional trainer in hospitality from Swanea Joseph (23), a performing arts student from south London

(23), a performing arts student from south London Josh (24), from Rhyl, north Wales

(24), from Rhyl, north Wales Kailum (25), from Brighton

(25), from Brighton Ollie (27), a road worker from Brighton

(27), a road worker from Brighton Ross (27), a support worker from Manchester

(27), a support worker from Manchester Subomi (29), a software developer, model and athlete from west London

I Kissed a Boy trailer

BBC Three is yet to release a trailer for I Kissed a Boy, but we'll make sure to update this space as and when a clip arrives!

I Kissed a Boy arrives on BBC Three on Sunday 14th May at 9pm on BBC Three. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

