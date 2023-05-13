The Australian popstar, who presents the upcoming BBC Three reality series, spoke to RadioTimes.com and other press about its potential impact ahead of its launch this weekend.

Dannii Minogue has revealed that I Kissed a Boy – the UK's first gay dating show – is likely to be "groundbreaking and probably shocking to a lot of people", but will hopefully lead to "more representation" for the LGBTQ+ community on screen.

"The one thing I do think about this show is that I hope that it opens a space where there can be more for the community, more representation on TV," she said.

"I have friends that, you know, they love Married at First Sight and they love Love Island, and they love all these different shows – why shouldn't there be a gay version of that?"

I Kissed a Boy. BBC

She added that the show will be the first time that some viewers see men kissing on screen.

"I think that hopefully, this keeps the door open for possibilities, all sorts for the entire community. I think that representation is vital to not only how people see themselves, but how they're seen within a community of people and by their friends and family and how those relationships, you know, evolve by the visibility.

"I think it's going to be, unfortunately, groundbreaking and probably shocking to a lot of people to see two boys kiss on TV. Hopefully we get to a point where that is history and it's not like that anymore."

The eight-part reality show, which arrives a day early on BBC iPlayer before airing on BBC Three on Sunday, will see 10 single men arrive at an Italian villa in the hopes of finding love at first peck after being matched up with another contestant and meeting for the first time with a kiss.

The former X Factor judge previously criticised other dating series that excluded gay contestants, saying: "It's confusing to me why so many people are asking for it but then nobody was making this show."

I Kissed a Boy is available now on BBC iPlayer and airs on BBC Three on Sunday 14th May at 9pm.

