That’s right, Love Island is back on Monday 5th June - and we can’t wait to watch all the drama from this season’s housemates!

Summer is just around the corner - and what better way to celebrate than by watching a group of singletons find love in the sun?

But while we’re looking forward to meeting the new cast, we also can’t help but be excited to see the luxury villa that they will call home for the next few months.

Until we feast our eyes on it in the first episode, here’s everything we know about the Love Island villa so far.

Where is the Love Island summer villa?

Love Island summer villa.

This summer, our group of singles will be hoping to find 'the one' in sunny Mallorca.

The villa is situated in the Spanish island’s region of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, and earlier this month, builders were hard at work putting the finishing touches to the gorgeous space, including the fire pit and outdoor kitchen.

For the first time ever, this year's villa will also be going green, as solar panels have been set up around the property to reduce the show’s carbon footprint.

Where is the Casa Amor villa?

Halfway through the series, the established couples will be put to the test when the boys and girls are split up - and one half are sent to the infamous Casa Amor, where a group of new singles will be hoping to woo them.

While little is known about this year’s location, it will be in the same region as the main villa - Sant Llorenç des Cardassar.

We’ll update this page as soon as we know more, so be sure to check back here.

Another view of the Love Island villa.

Where is Love Island winter filmed?

While the summer seasons of Love Island are filmed in sunny Spain, contestants taking part in the two winter series have jetted off to South Africa.

The last lavish villa was in the heart of the Franschhoek wine valley, in what is dubbed the country’s ‘millionaire row'.

Love Island summer 2023 starts on Monday 5th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

