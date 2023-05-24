We have known for some time now that this year will be the first to feature both a winter and summer version of the show, with Maya Jama hosting each in different locations.

It may have only been a matter of months but it's that time again – that is, time to re-enter the Love Island villa.

This year's winter season took place in a villa in South Africa, while the summer season is set to take place in Majorca as usual, with a brand new group of singletons looking to couple up and make it all the way to the final.

Maya and the winter Love Island boys: Kai, Will, Haris, Ron and Shaq. Lifted Entertainment/ITV

After a few months of waiting without any Love Island news, the return date for the show has now been confirmed with the season starting on ITV2 on Monday 5th June 2023 at 9pm.

We don't yet know anything about the singletons entering the villa for the new season, but they will all be hoping to emulate the winter season's winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan, who split their £50,000 prize.

Aftersun panellist and Love Island podcast host Sam Thompson recently spoke with RadioTimes.com about the new season and revealed the ex-islander he would like to see return, just as Adam Collard did in 2022.

He said: "I thought Adam Collard was a brilliant f**king bring back. It was the icing on the cake. Although he let me down a little bit because I wanted him to be a little bit more Adam Collardy!

"Who would I bring back? Someone who was just magical! It'd be really fun to bring back like a Chris Hughes. I think that would be awesome!"

