Speaking with RadioTimes.com ahead of his new documentary Sam Thompson: Is This ADHD? , Thompson spoke about who he would like to see back on the new season, in the same way that Adam Collard returned in 2022.

The most recent season of Love Island may have just wrapped up a couple of months ago, but it won't be long until we return to the villa for this year's summer season – and Aftersun panellist and Love Island podcast host Sam Thompson has already decided which former islander he would like to see back on the show.

Thompson said: "I thought Adam Collard was a brilliant f**king bring back. It was the icing on the cake. Although he let me down a little bit because I wanted him to be a little bit more Adam Collardy!

Chris Hughes for Love Island ITV

"Who would I bring back? Someone who was just magical! It'd be really fun to bring back like a Chris Hughes. I think that would be awesome!"

Hughes was a contestant on the third season of Love Island back in 2017 and went on to star in spin-off shows such as Chris & Kem: Straight Outta Love Island, Chris and Olivia: Crackin' On, and You vs Chris & Kem.

Read more:

Thompson was also asked whether he was excited for the upcoming summer season of Love Island, saying: "I cannot wait! Summer's coming! That's all I think that I can think about. I just can't wait, if we get invited back. I can't wait to see Indiyah again and just vibe with her because she’s just like my partner in crime.

"And just be able to watch Maya Jama do her work every Sunday on Aftersun because I want to do what she wants to do. Well what she does. So being able to look and watch from such a close angle just across the table from her and really study her – not in a creepy way – but it's really amazing!"

More like this

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Earlier this year, Thompson said he could relate to winter Love Island star Tom's behaviour after he stirred up some drama, saying: "What I really find is that I've made so many of these mistakes myself. It's interesting watching other people make them. I go, ‘Oh I’ve done that!’

"That’s why I love Love Island because you see people – they’re humans. They’re human beings."

Additional reporting by Grace Henry.

Sam Thompson: Is This ADHD?’ is available to stream on All4 now. Check out more of our Documentaries and Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.