Coming to E4 on Monday, 8th May, the one-off film will see the reality TV star meeting with medical professionals to reach his diagnosis.

Former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson was recently diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), which viewers will get to hear all about in his brand new documentary, Sam Thompson: Is This ADHD?

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Thompson opens up about the "emotional" moment he was diagnosed, admitting he felt relieved as he didn't want to "let people down."

Asked if he was nervous about being diagnosed with ADHD, Sam says he almost "wished" he had it.

He explained: "At the start I was like, 'I've probably got it!' And then when you're going through the motions, it becomes so much more real. I was like, 'I'm going to find out something that is probably going to change my life' because I've always been good at putting things in the back of my head and being like, 'Whatever that hasn't happened yet!' And then you have this conversation with this therapist for like six hours they go through your school reports and it's like a very intense thing.

"And then, there was a part of me as well that was like, 'Oh God, I almost wished I had, because I don't want to let people down.' Imagine we'd done this whole documentary and used resources that could potentially be used for someone else, and then I didn't have it. That would be so awkward. So it was a mixture of things really."

Having already suspected he had ADHD, Sam didn't think the confirmation would make much of a difference to him. So, he was surprised to see how "emotional" it made him.

He continued: "I didn't think it would be that big of a deal. I just thought it was going to be like, 'Hey, you have ADHD!' and 'Cool, like when we go from there?' But, it was emotional! I said to my director, 'Just to let you know I'm not like a crier. Like I'm not going to be bawling my eyes out!'

"And then I went and sat down, and after six hours you're pretty drained anyway and then she went, 'I imagine you've been feeling a certain way about yourself throughout a lot of your life. And I just want to let you know, you're a very special person.' I literally was like, 'Oh my god!' And I had like a singular tear that went down. It really hit me and I just obviously didn't realise how much I wanted to hear that. I just think I've just hardened myself to a lot of stuff. Someone just sitting there like, 'You're a good guy!' That was really nice! And I had a little cry, which I just didn't expect at all. I just didn't think was gonna be that emotional, but it really was."

Sam Thompson: Is This ADHD?' Will be coming to E4 and All4 on 8th May at 9pm.

