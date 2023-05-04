The programme teams up with celebrity participants to trace back their family history, sometimes uncovering major surprises along the way – for example, we all remember Danny Dyer finding out he was a descendant of King Edward III.

The Crown stars Claire Foy and Lesley Manville are among the big names set to feature in the next season of ancestry series Who Do You Think You Are?.

There's no word yet on whether Who Do You Think You Are? season 20 will contain any similarly earth-shattering revelations, but we do now know who is taking part.

In addition to The Crown stars Foy (Queen Elizabeth II, seasons 1 and 2) and Manville (Princess Margaret, seasons 5 and 6), the roster includes theatre legend Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, actor Emily Atack, and survival expert Bear Grylls.

Meanwhile, comedian Chris Ramsey, former Strictly Come Dancing pro Kevin Clifton, and radio presenter Dev Griffin will be investigating their past, along with twin doctors Chris and Xand van Tulleken.

The BBC has teased that Foy will discover her family were caught up in a murder trial, Manville will find an ancestor fighting for workers' rights, while Atack will find something in common with Wrexham FC and its new co-owner Ryan Reynolds.

Some stories will venture overseas, with Clifton travelling to Canada, Griffin heading to Jamaica, and the van Tulleken brothers searching for their Dutch ancestors.

Meanwhile, Grylls will – quite fittingly – end up in the wild, by way of a surprising royal link.

Simon Young, BBC head of history, said: "As one of Britain’s most beloved documentary series approaches 20 years on our screens, the line-up of household names, and the array of astonishing family histories, grow from strength to strength.

"This series is often imitated but never bettered, and this latest edition demonstrates why."

Colette Flight, executive producer for Wall to Wall, added: "Who Do You Think You Are? is back with nine much-loved celebrities investigating their ancestry. The series will see them uncover incredible, moving and dramatic stories as their individual family trees reflect and shine a light on all of our shared history."

Who Do You Think You Are? returns to BBC One in June 2023. Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

