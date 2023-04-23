The American actors, who took over the Welsh club in 2021, were left "speechless" after the team's 3-1 win against Boreham Wood.

Wrexham AFC, the football club at the centre of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's documentary Welcome to Wrexham , has been promoted to the English Football League.

Not only have the club won the Vanarama National League, which gained them automatic promotion back to League Two, they've broken the record for the most points amassed in a single season in the top five tiers of English football.

"I'm not sure I can actually process what happened tonight, I'm still a little speechless," Deadpool actor Reynolds told BT Sport.

"One thing that is running through my head over and over again is people saying at the beginning 'Why Wrexham?'. This is exactly why. What is happening right now is why."

He added on Twitter: "Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass. I’m still somewhere between giggling and sobbing. This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, @Wrexham_AFC."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Reynolds and McElhenney announced their intention to buy Wrexham AFC in 2020, with the deal completed in February 2021.

Welcome to Wrexham, which documented the pair's attempts to revive the club was released in August 2022. It saw the team narrowly miss out on promotion in the 2021-2022 season.

Welcome to Wrexham is available to stream on Disney Plus.

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door.