How to watch Welcome to Wrexham - where can you stream it?

Now, the unlikely story is being chronicled as a new docuseries titled Welcome to Wrexham .

In 2020, lower league Welsh football team Wrexham AFC and its fans were stunned when Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney stepped in to purchase and run the club.

Coming to our screens courtesy of Boardwalk Pictures and Reynolds’s production company, Maximum Effort, the series will document the owners’ journey together across the first two seasons of their acquisition.

The Wrexham AFC team, Reynolds and McElhenney take centre stage to tell the story through interviews alongside Wayne Jones, the owner of The Turf, where the club was first formed, Fleur Robinson, CEO of Wrexham AFC, and the local indie comedy group Declan Swans, among others.

A full-length trailer landed in July 2022, giving fans more insight into what the docuseries entails and showing the locals talking about the club’s history.

Talking about the docuseries, Nick Grad, FX Entertainment’s original programming president, said: "Rob and Ryan will take fans inside the sport as never before, pairing their genuine love for the game with the welcome challenge of building on the heritage of this club."

What time is Welcome to Wrexham released?

Welcome to Wrexham will land on American streaming service Hulu on Wednesday 24th August 2022.

The docuseries will premiere in the UK the next day, on Thursday 25th August, where it will be available exclusively on Disney Plus.

Filming on the project began back in December 2020, with the film crew present at the owners’ first visit to the team at the Wrexham vs Maidenhead United FC game in October 2021.

How to watch Welcome to Wrexham

As detailed above, fans can watch Welcome to Wrexham on Hulu in the US.

Given that Hulu is a US-based streaming platform, which isn’t available here in the UK, fans will have to wait a little bit longer to watch the docuseries on Disney Plus in the UK.

Is Welcome to Wrexham coming to Disney Plus?

Yes, the docuseries will be exclusively available on Disney Plus in the UK from Thursday 25th August 2022.

You can sign up to Disney Plus on their website, through the Disney Plus app or through Sky Q and NOW – where Disney Plus is available as an add-on.

