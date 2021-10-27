Welcome to Wrexham: release date rumours, trailer for Ryan Reynolds series on Disney Plus

Ryan Reynolds is more than just an actor and comedy icon, he is also part owner of a football club and to the surprise of many at the time, his choice of club was Wrexham FC which he purchased alongside It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney.

It brought more attention to the club than perhaps they even realised it would and now this unlikely story is being chronicled as a new docu-series – Welcome to Wrexham comes from FX and will air on Disney Plus in the UK, giving us a look at what it was like for the club when Hollywood came calling.

But when is Welcome to Wrexham due to start, and what else do we know about it? Here is the lowdown!

Welcome to Wrexham release date

The Welcome to Wrexham release date remains unknown currently and we suspect we may not hear more on that for some time. Filming is underway but it is unclear how much has been shot. We should be getting it in 2022, but it may be towards the end of the year. We’ll keep you posted as soon as we hear more.

What is Welcome to Wrexham about?

Lower league Welsh football team Wrexham AFC and its fans were stunned when Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney stepped in to buy and run the club – as were the rest of us. Welcome to Wrexham will show us what it was like for everyone involved, and how things have been since Reynolds and McElhenney forked out on ownership.

Why did Ryan Reynolds buy Wrexham FC?

While we like to think the pair purchased a lower league football club simply because they were bored, we haven’t actually heard much as to why they decided to go ahead with it.

We are sure that the ins and outs of how this came about will be revealed in the docu-series, but we do know that the pair are taking the responsibility seriously. Speaking to trust members late last year, Reynolds said: “We want to be great ambassadors for the club, to introduce the club to the world and be a global force.”

McElhenney added: “We want to pack that stadium again. I want people to be so excited to watch the rise of the club… We should be thinking about Wrexham the way Manchester thinks about Manchester United.”

How much did Ryan Reynolds pay for Wrexham?

We don’t know how much Reynolds sank into the club himself, but we know that he and Rob handed them a $2 million investment between them so either way it was a substantial amount of cash.

Has Ryan Reynolds visited Wrexham?

It took Ryan and Rob a while to make the trip to Wrexham, COVID is to blame, but they finally got to see them play on the 26th October 2021. Both stars were in attendance to watch them play a National League clash against Maidenhead United at the York Road stadium. And Reynolds took to Instagram to show how invested he was in watching the game – sadly, they lost 3-2.

Welcome to Wrexham trailer

You can watch a trailer for Welcome to Wrexham below – but be warned that there is some colourful language used in the comical promo!

