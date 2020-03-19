Does Disney Plus have an app and when can I download it?

If you’re a TV buff or film fanatic, then the launch of Disney+ will be absolutely massive. The new streaming service from Walt Disney Studios serves up a mountain of content to subscribers – over 500 movies, and more than 300 series.

From live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, to 30 seasons of The Simpsons, plus MCU movies like Avengers: Endgame, new Pixar shorts, a docu-series hosted by Jeff Goldblum, the X-Men saga and much more, there’s a heck of a lot in the Disney+ library.

And, even better, it’s all for a very reasonable £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

However, how exactly can you watch Disney+ once you’ve subscribed? Do you need some sort of app? If so, how can you download it? Your answers: all below.

Does Disney+ have an app?

Yes. You can download the app on most Android and Apple devices, plus on your Smart TV or stick, such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

If you have an Android phone or tablet you can download the app via Google’s Play Store. Owners of Apple iPhones and iPads, however, can find the app on the App Store.

You can also get the Disney+ app on your smart TV, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, plus many more compatible Disney+ devices.

When can I download the Disney+ app in the UK?

You can download the Disney+ app now. Don’t get confused with the previous offering, Disney Life, which is now being replaced by Disney+.

Do I need to sign up to Disney+ to use the app?

You need to subscribe to the streaming service to view content on the app. However, you don’t need to be a subscriber to download it.

Do I need to download the app to watch Disney+?

No. If you’re a subscriber, you can watch Disney+ through your browser on the main Disney+ website.

How many devices can I have the Disney+ app on?

You can register ten devices to your Disney+ account. You can simultaneously watch Disney+ titles on four devices at a time.

Does the Disney+ app contain ads?

No, the service is ad-free.

