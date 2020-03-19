What devices is Disney+ available on?
Check if your devices support Disney+ viewing before you subscribe
Gone are the days where only two major streaming services battled for subscribers: a plethora of on-demand platforms are now available for TV and film fans. And the one most capable of shaking up the entertainment market: Disney+.
When it launches on 24th March 2020, the new service from the House of Mouse offers users a large back catalogue of shows and movies, be it Disney classics, Marvel blockbusters, Fox hits or Pixar crowd-pleasers.
However, how exactly can users watch Disney+? What sort of device do you need? Here’s all you need to know…
What devices is Disney+ available on in the UK? How do I watch Disney+?
Disney+ is available on most computers, phone, tablets, Smart TV and Smart TV stick devices such as Amazon Fire.
You can download on these platforms:
Phone and tablets
- Android devices (phones and tablets) supporting OS 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher.
- Most Apple iOS devices (iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch) supporting iOS 11.0 or higher
- Amazon Fire tablet
Smart TVs
- Android TV Devices such as Sharp AQUOS, and Sony Bravia.
- LG WebOS Smart TVs from 2016 or later with WebOS 3.0
- Roku TV, including Hisense, Hitachi, JVC, Philips, Sanyo and Sharp models. Simply add Disney+ via the Roku Channel Store.
- Samsung Tizen Smart TVs (Disney+ doesn’t support Samsung TVs using the Orsay OS)
Smart TV sticks
- Amazon Fire TV
- Apple TV and Airplay
- Chromecast
- Roku devices
NOW TV and Sky Q
Disney+ is be an add-on to each of these Sky-owned services
Games consoles
- Sony PlayStation 4
- Xbox One
Disney+ is not available on the Nintendo Switch.
Web browsers
You can also access Disney+ on your PC and Mac via your web browser.
How many devices can I watch Disney+ at once?
Subscribers can watch Disney+ titles on four screens simultaneously.
This is equal to Netflix’s Premium Plan and one more screen offered by Amazon Prime Video (which allows you to watch from three devices simultaneously).
How many devices can I have my Disney+ account on?
You can register up to ten devices. You Disney+ account will support seven separate profiles.