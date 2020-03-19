Gone are the days where only two major streaming services battled for subscribers: a plethora of on-demand platforms are now available for TV and film fans. And the one most capable of shaking up the entertainment market: Disney+.

When it launches on 24th March 2020, the new service from the House of Mouse offers users a large back catalogue of shows and movies, be it Disney classics, Marvel blockbusters, Fox hits or Pixar crowd-pleasers.

However, how exactly can users watch Disney+? What sort of device do you need? Here’s all you need to know…

What devices is Disney+ available on in the UK? How do I watch Disney+?

Disney+ is available on most computers, phone, tablets, Smart TV and Smart TV stick devices such as Amazon Fire.

You can download on these platforms:

Phone and tablets

Android devices (phones and tablets) supporting OS 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher.

devices (phones and tablets) supporting OS 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher. Most Apple iOS devices (iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch) supporting iOS 11.0 or higher

devices (iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch) supporting iOS 11.0 or higher Amazon Fire tablet

Smart TVs

Android TV Devices such as Sharp AQUOS, and Sony Bravia.

Devices such as Sharp AQUOS, and Sony Bravia. LG WebOS Smart TV s from 2016 or later with WebOS 3.0

s from 2016 or later with WebOS 3.0 Roku TV , including Hisense, Hitachi, JVC, Philips, Sanyo and Sharp models. Simply add Disney+ via the Roku Channel Store.

, including Hisense, Hitachi, JVC, Philips, Sanyo and Sharp models. Simply add Disney+ via the Roku Channel Store. Samsung Tizen Smart TVs (Disney+ doesn’t support Samsung TVs using the Orsay OS)

Smart TV sticks

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV and Airplay

Chromecast

Roku devices

NOW TV and Sky Q

Disney+ is be an add-on to each of these Sky-owned services

Games consoles

Sony PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Disney+ is not available on the Nintendo Switch.

Web browsers

You can also access Disney+ on your PC and Mac via your web browser.

How many devices can I watch Disney+ at once?

Subscribers can watch Disney+ titles on four screens simultaneously.

This is equal to Netflix’s Premium Plan and one more screen offered by Amazon Prime Video (which allows you to watch from three devices simultaneously).

How many devices can I have my Disney+ account on?

You can register up to ten devices. You Disney+ account will support seven separate profiles.