How to get Disney Plus on Xbox – how to download the app and your guide

Disney Plus has finally launched in the UK and will be available on a number of popular devices, including Xbox One.

The new streaming service, which will be home to Star Wars series The Mandalorian, is one of many available on Microsoft’s gaming console.

You can download it on Disney Plus just like the other streaming apps giving you access to Disney Plus originals, classic shows and films. If you’ve already got Netflix this will all be easy peasy for you, if not we have a quick and easy guide to downloading Disney Plus on your Xbox One.

How to get Disney Plus on Xbox One

Yes, Disney Plus is available as an app from the Microsoft Store on Xbox One, along with other popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and NOW TV.

However, you will need a subscription to Disney Plus in order to stream its content on your Xbox One. You can get an annual subscription for £59.99 or a monthly for £5.99 per month. Sorry, but Disney Plus is not available on Xbox 360.

How much is Disney Plus on Xbox One?

The Disney Plus app is free to download from the Microsoft Store, but you will need to be paying a subscription to the service in order to watch its content.

Disney Plus is available for £5.99 per month, or alternatively you can pay for an entire year upfront for £59.99, a saving of 15 per cent.

How to download Disney Plus on Xbox One

Boot up your Xbox and navigate to the Microsoft Store – use the right back trigger or press the Home button on the controller and then select Store from the pop-up menu. Go to the ‘Apps’ section of the store. Under ‘Search Apps’, type in Disney or Disney Plus. You should get automated results. Select the Disney Plus tile that appears and then select ‘Get’.

Once the install has finished, you will be able to sign in to Disney Plus on your Xbox One and start enjoying its content. The app is free to download so you won’t be asked for payment, but you can only sign in if you’ve subscribed.

You can now get access to the app in the My Games and apps tab on your Home screen.

You can also use Disney Plus on the Amazon firestick and the PS4.

Wondering what to watch now you’re all set up? We have a best TV shows on Disney Plus guide as well as a best movies on Disney Plus guide.