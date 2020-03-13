When is Disney+ launching in the UK? How much does it cost? How do I sign up?

It’s been a long time coming, but entertainment juggernauts Disney have finally entered the streaming market with new service Disney+.

And this is huge news for TV and film fans alike: it means there is another player in the battle for streaming supremacy, currently headed up by Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Not only does Disney+ host a whole catalogue of past beloved classics – think Snow White or Bambi – but subscribers can also access a host of Marvel, Pixar, Fox, National Geographic and Star Wars titles, with all those companies owned by Disney.

From Star Wars live-action series The Mandalorian, to Marvel’s Wandavision, Toy Story spin-offs and The Simpsons, Disney+ has it all.

But how can you sign up? What’s the price? And what are the best shows and films to watch? Find out everything you need to know about the Disney streaming service below.

When will Disney+ launch in the UK?

Disney+’s UK launch date has been brought forward to 24th March 2020.

TV fans in Germany, France, Italy and Spain can enjoy the service on the same date. However, Disney+ is currently available for existing Dutch subscribers in the UK, according to Digital TV Europe.

The streaming service has been available in the USA, Canada and The Netherlands since Tuesday 12th November 2019.

The platform rolled out in Australia and New Zealand a week later, on Tuesday 19th November.

How much will Disney+ cost?

In January 2020, Disney confirmed the price for a Disney+ subscription would be £5.99 per month or £59.99 a year in the UK. There will be a 7-day free trial period for everyone signing up from launch.

Disney is also offering a pre-sale deal from Monday 24th February. Instead of the £59.99 yearly cost, you can get Disney+ for £49.99 a year, which is equivalent to £4.17 a month. This limited-time offer ends on Monday 23rd March.

Disney+ costs $6.99 per month and $69.99 per year for users in the USA.

Read more about the cost of Disney+.

How do I sign up for Disney+?

Disney+ is not up-and-running as yet, but you can sign up with the pre-sale deal here.

You’ll be able to sign up to the service through Sky Q and NOW TV – Disney+ will be available as an add-on. The price for a Disney+ subscription will be £5.99 per month or £59.99 a year in the UK.

What is Disney+?

It’s a major new streaming service owned by The Walt Disney Company which will feature a host of new and past TV series and films from Disney and its many subsidiaries.

That means you can not only expect to find Disney projects like Lady and the Tramp, but also shows and films from:

Pixar

Marvel

Star Wars

Fox

National Geographic

Disney+ UK launched on Twitter in February 2020, answering many prospective users’ burning questions.

Hello! It’s lovely to meet you all. It’s a good thing we’re good at queuing patiently in the UK! It’s now only a few weeks until #DisneyPlus launches *cue the confetti, tears of joy and fireworks* Follow @DisneyPlusUK for the latest #DisneyPlus updates. pic.twitter.com/B4Ni3sw85H — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) February 17, 2020

Users will be able to create up to seven profiles with one subscription. You’ll be able to stream four different stories on four screens at once so everyone’s happy. Subscribers will also be able to download any of the content available on the service.

As per streaming services like Netflix, there will be no adverts on Disney+.

How can I watch Disney+?

The Disney+ app will be available via the following platforms:

iOS devices and Apple TV

Android phones and TVs

Google Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices

Amazon devices including Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and compatible Fire Tablets

Roku sticks and TVs

PS4 and Sony TVs (Smart TVs)

Xbox One

Check which devices are compatible with Disney+.

Meanwhile in March 2020, Disney reached an agreement with Sky that will see the service be available to purchase as an add-on on the Sky Q and NOW TV platforms.

What original shows and movies can I watch on Disney+?

You can see check out our list of the best Disney+ TV series, or read on below.

Here are the biggest releases when the service launches:

It was confirmed on Disney+ UK’s official Twitter account that 30 seasons of The Simpsons will be available.

will be available. Star Wars series The Mandalorian, a new show set in the outer reaches of the galaxy between episodes VI and VII. The Mandalorian has already aired in the US.

A live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp.

A new Toy Story series centred on new character Forky, called Forky Asks a Question. Viewers can also expect Lamp Life, an animated short exploring where Bo Peep was during the events of Toy Story 3.

An oddly-titled High School Musical show called High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The scripted show is set in the school in which High School Musical was filmed, and sees students putting together their own stage version of the film. Not confusing at all.

Festive comedy Noelle, which stars Anna Kendrick as Father Christmas’ daughter, Noelle Kringle.

A National Geographic show led by Jeff Goldblum called – amazingly – The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Encore!. Led by Frozen star Kristen Bell, this reality series reunites former castmates of a NYU theatre school musical production for a new performance of the same play.

Read more: Best TV Shows on Disney+ – what to expect

Later on, viewers can also expect…

This list will be updated as more shows and films are revealed…

Which other TV shows and films will be in the Disney+ library?

From day one Mary Poppins, Alice in Wonderland and many more films and TV series from across the Disney, Lucasfilms, Pixar and 20th Century Fox – acquired by the Mickey Mouse corp in March 2019 – libraries.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Disney now owns the rights to the likes of Avatar (and its upcoming sequels), Titanic, the Planet of the Apes reboot series and TV series like Homeland, Modern Family, Family Guy, Buffy The Vampire Slayer and 24. This means they could all come into play on the streaming service in the future.

Is Disney+ worth it?

There’s certainly a lot going for Disney+, with its subscription price (£5.99) cheaper than Netflix’s standard package (£8.99). And while Netflix’s standard package only allows for viewing on two devices at once, Disney+ allows for seven screens to simultaneously view titles from one account.

However, although the price is certainly appealing, you have to consider what type of content you’re looking for. While Disney+ promises many child and teen titles, the service arguably lacks programmes aimed at adults, with Star Wars series The Mandalorian the only real show generating interest. But this could change by 2021, with the service set to release a string of Marvel and Star Wars titles in coming months.

Read more in our ‘Is Disney+ worth it?’ analysis

How many people can watch Disney+ at once?

One Disney+ account can host seven profiles and can stream different from four separate screens.

Read more about how many screens can stream Disney+ titles simultaneously – and a comparison with Netflix

What is the difference between DisneyLife and Disney+?

Disney already has an active subscription service in the UK, called DisneyLife. A £4.99 subscription grants access to a catalogue of 450+ Disney movies (including all the original versions of The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book and so on). Disney+ confirmed during a Twitter Q&A that DisneyLife will become Disney+, with more details to follow.

Why has Disney entered the streaming game at this point in time?

Disney CEO Bob Iger told Barron’s that the company had to act when they saw the tides turning in the entertainment industry, with relation to online streaming. “It became very clear that what we were observing was real, sustainable,” he said. “Sweeping, permanent, profound transformation.”

“What I posed to my senior team and ultimately to the board was, ‘We can’t sit back and let this happen.’ I can imagine other companies in other industries in similar positions in the past 50 years,” He said. “Eastman Kodak (KODAK) watching the advent of digital photography probably comes to mind the most.”

How will this affect Disney’s film release strategy?

The major Disney film releases will still hit theatres as the first port of call. “Our studio makes between eight and 10 movies a year, and they’re big budget, hopefully big box-office films, that really belong, we believe, on the big screen,” Iger says.

He adds that any films produced for the streaming service will be low-mid-level budget. “Almost every movie the studio makes is a $100 million-plus movie, and we’re not looking to make movies at that level for the service,” he said.

But, the likes of Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: Episode IX will end up on there.

What does this mean for Netflix’s Marvel shows?

The launch of the service will coincide with the expiration of a deal between Marvel and Netflix.

We’ve seen a culling of Netflix’s Marvel TV series in recent months, which may be related to Disney’s own streaming agenda. Iron Fist, Daredevil and Luke Cage have all been cancelled, as well as Jessica Jones and The Punisher.