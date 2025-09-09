While the Apple AirPods were upgraded last year, the Apple AirPods Pro haven't been upgraded since 2022. However, with rumours already swirling about a new AirPods upgrade in 2026, are the Apple AirPods Pro 3 worth buying right now?

That's where the RadioTimes.com Technology team comes in. Here's our guide to the latest Apple AirPods Pro 3 release.

Apple

Apple's latest launch event is taking place today, Tuesday 9th September, and the tech giant has announced the release of the Apple AirPods Pro 3.

Pre-orders are open right now for the new Apple AirPods Pro 3 (having gone live this evening), and shipping will begin on Friday 19th September.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 UK price

Apple

The new Apple Airpods Pro 3 will cost £219.

For context, the Apple AirPods 4 cost £129, but the same model with active noise cancellation costs £179. Apple AirPods Pro 2 launched at £249 and have now been reduced to £229.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 feature enhancements

Apple

As the Apple AirPods Pro 3 have been in development for a number of years, we're seeing some major feature upgrades, most notably, its over-the-ear headphone performance.

At Apple's WWDC 2025 event earlier this year, the company announced new iOS 26 features for already released AirPods, which we can see on the AirPods Pro 3. From sleep detection that pauses playback when you fall asleep to more head gesture controls, live translation during phone calls and remote control of your iPhone or iPad, there are plenty of improvements.

But what about new features unique to the AirPods Pro 3? Firstly, a fast H3 processing chip has been included, which improves the device's noise cancellation capabilities.

Health and wellness features reign supreme on the AirPods Pro 3. You can now track your heart rate using just your AirPods, taking away the need to wear an Apple Watch while working out, not to mention the temperature detection available.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 design improvements

Apple

When it comes to AirPods, Apple has never deviated very much from the classic design, and the Apple AirPods Pro 3 are no different.

Apple have opted to keep the classic white AirPods design, with short stems. Plus, like most other Apple products, the charging case has USB-C connectivity. And speaking of the case, it showcases Apple's new lighter and slimmer design.

However, the Apple AirPods Pro 3 now come with five different tip sizes, which offer a more secure in-ear design.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

As Samsung's flagship ear buds, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on everyone's minds when it comes to the top audio performers. But how do they hold up compared to the new Apple AirPods Pro 3?

Firstly, there are the obvious design differences, with the traditional Apple white contrasting against the Samsung Galaxy sleek grey. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro also have stems, in contrast to older Galaxy Buds models.

These models offer a slightly different sound. The AirPods Pro 3 have a neutral and well-balanced sound, achieved using adaptive EQ, while the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro adopt a bass-forward tuning.

When it comes to one of the key features, noise cancellation, Apple takes the edge. While Galaxy Buds Pro 3 do an overall good job with ANC, thanks to a decent transparency mode and Galaxy AI-driven noise adaptation, the AirPods Pro 3 are more adept at blocking lower-frequency noise and have a refined transparency mode.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 vs Apple AirPods Pro 2

When it comes to comparing the Apple AirPods Pro 3 with their predecessor, the first thing to note is the improved H3 processing chip, leading to improved noise cancellation capabilities.

There are also plenty of health features available on the Pro 3 that are missing from the Pro 2: heart-rate tracking and in-ear temperature, to name a couple.

When it comes to design, there isn't much to distinguish the two pairs of AirPods. Apple has stuck with the classic white AirPod design with short stems; the only difference is in the case. When it comes to the Apple AirPods Pro 3, the case is equipped with USB-C connectivity and is both lighter and more compact.

