After months of rumours, leaks and speculation, the Apple iPhone Pro Max 17 was announced this evening at Apple's 'Awe-Dropping' event in California. Apple's CEO Tim Cook led the keynote, and we saw multiple product announcements, not just the new Apple iPhone 17 line-up.

With rumours of a vapour-chamber cooling upgrade, new Orange colourway, and a drastic design change which sees a triple camera bump placed horizontally across the top of the iPhone, we're here to separate fact from fiction, and tell you all you need to know about the new Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, including, most importantly, when you can buy it.

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max was announced at today's Apple event, alongside the Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Air.

As per Apple's usual style, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max will have a pre-order window of one week, from Friday 12th September, until the release date on Friday 19th September.

How to pre-order the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max in the UK

Pre-orders for the new Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max will open this Friday 12th September, and they'll last one week until the Friday 19th September release date.

How to pre-order the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max outright

We're expecting multiple UK retailers to stock the brand-new Apple iPhone 17 line-up, including the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max. From the likes of Currys to Very, as soon as the pre-order window opens, we'll list the retailers below.

How to pre-order a Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max contract

Just like with purchasing outright, we expect plenty of UK mobile networks will be offering the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max on contract. Once the pre-order window opens, we'll include the complete list of mobile networks stocking the new iPhone below.

What is the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max UK price?

So, how much more expensive is the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max in comparison to the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max?

This year, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max has an RRP of £1,199.

There was a lot of speculation about the pricing leading up to the 'Awe-Dropping' event, particularly because of the US tariffs.

Last year, we saw the Apple iPhone 16 have a starting price of £799 for the smallest 128GB model, followed by the iPhone 16 Plus at £899, iPhone 16 Pro at £999, and iPhone 16 Pro Max at £1,199.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max design

Apple

Yes, the brand-new Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max comes in Orange! The colourways for the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max are Grey, Silver, Dark Blue, Black and yes, Orange.

As for the dimensions, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max will come in at 6.9-inches with a thickness of just 8.725mm.

While Apple has moved away from Titanium to Aluminium on its line-up of iPhone 17 smartphones, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max maintains the Titanium frame. However, on the rear of the smartphone, the bottom half will be glass to maintain wireless charging.

The new Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max will run on iOS 26 — Apple's latest iOS software which was announced at its WWDC25 (Worldwide Developers Conference) event earlier this year — which means the new smartphone will have Apple's new Liquid Glass design language. This design language will give the new smartphone a glossy and translucent look.

Perhaps the biggest design change we've seen, however, is the larger camera bump with a triple camera system on the rear of the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max which is placed horizontally across the smartphone.

What are the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max features?

Speaking of cameras, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max boasts some huge camera improvements, including an 8x optical zoom, a 18MP front-facing camera, Centre Stage camera, and a 48MP telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom. The new smartphone will also feature simultaneous recording with both the front and rear cameras.

Apple was so confident in its camera, that the 'Awe-Dropping' event was filmed on an Apple iPhone Pro camera!

The iOS 26 upgrade means that the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max will come equipped with features like Call Screening which vets unknown callers, a 'hold' feature which holds your spot on customer support lines, then alerts you when it's your turn, real-time language translation to FaceTime and phone calls, and you can now send a poll in iMessage.

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max comes fitted with the A19 Pro chip to improve its performance and power efficiency. However, there is a new thermal system to prevent the iPhone from overheating.

What is the full Apple iPhone 17 line-up?

Apple

At today's 'Awe-Dropping' event in California, we were treated to four new smartphones: the Apple iPhone 17, Apple iPhone 17 Pro, Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Apple iPhone 17 Air.

You might've noticed that there is no Apple iPhone 17 Plus, this is because it's been replaced by the Apple iPhone 17 Air. The new Apple iPhone 17 Air is brilliantly slim, coming in at just 5.5mm (in comparison, the iPhone 16 is 7.8mm in thickness), and boasts a 6.6-inch display size with an A19 chip.

The Apple iPhone 17 will set you back from £799, Apple iPhone 17 Pro costs £1,099, Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max will set you back £1,199 and the Apple iPhone 17 Air costs £999.

