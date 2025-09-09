Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max UK release date, price and when pre-orders open
The Apple iPhone 17 line-up is here and it includes the powerhouse Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max. Here's all of the details on the new iPhone, including when you can pre-order it.
The Apple iPhone Pro Max 17 — along with the Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and brand-new iPhone 17 Air — is here, and it's just as special as the speculators predicted it to be.
It's been a fantastic couple of weeks for new releases; in the smartphone world, we've seen the likes of the flagship Google Pixel 10 and more affordable Samsung Galaxy S25 FE join its brand's line-ups, and Google also added the Google Pixel Watch 4 to its wearables collection. Now, the Apple iPhone 17 line-up has joined the new releases.
After months of rumours, leaks and speculation, the Apple iPhone Pro Max 17 was announced this evening at Apple's 'Awe-Dropping' event in California. Apple's CEO Tim Cook led the keynote, and we saw multiple product announcements, not just the new Apple iPhone 17 line-up.
With rumours of a vapour-chamber cooling upgrade, new Orange colourway, and a drastic design change which sees a triple camera bump placed horizontally across the top of the iPhone, we're here to separate fact from fiction, and tell you all you need to know about the new Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, including, most importantly, when you can buy it.
Can't wait until the Apple iPhone 17? Check out the Apple iPhone 16 at Very
Take a look at the new Apple Watch Ultra 3 UK release date and Apple AirPods Pro 3 UK release date guides.
Jump to:
- What is the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max UK release date?
- How to pre-order the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max in the UK
- What is the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max UK price?
- Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max design
- What are the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max features?
- What is the full Apple iPhone 17 line-up?
What is the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max UK release date?
The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max was announced at today's Apple event, alongside the Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Air.
As per Apple's usual style, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max will have a pre-order window of one week, from Friday 12th September, until the release date on Friday 19th September.
How to pre-order the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max in the UK
Pre-orders for the new Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max will open this Friday 12th September, and they'll last one week until the Friday 19th September release date.
How to pre-order the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max outright
We're expecting multiple UK retailers to stock the brand-new Apple iPhone 17 line-up, including the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max. From the likes of Currys to Very, as soon as the pre-order window opens, we'll list the retailers below.
How to pre-order a Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max contract
Just like with purchasing outright, we expect plenty of UK mobile networks will be offering the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max on contract. Once the pre-order window opens, we'll include the complete list of mobile networks stocking the new iPhone below.
What is the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max UK price?
So, how much more expensive is the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max in comparison to the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max?
This year, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max has an RRP of £1,199.
There was a lot of speculation about the pricing leading up to the 'Awe-Dropping' event, particularly because of the US tariffs.
Last year, we saw the Apple iPhone 16 have a starting price of £799 for the smallest 128GB model, followed by the iPhone 16 Plus at £899, iPhone 16 Pro at £999, and iPhone 16 Pro Max at £1,199.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max design
Yes, the brand-new Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max comes in Orange! The colourways for the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max are Grey, Silver, Dark Blue, Black and yes, Orange.
As for the dimensions, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max will come in at 6.9-inches with a thickness of just 8.725mm.
While Apple has moved away from Titanium to Aluminium on its line-up of iPhone 17 smartphones, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max maintains the Titanium frame. However, on the rear of the smartphone, the bottom half will be glass to maintain wireless charging.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The new Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max will run on iOS 26 — Apple's latest iOS software which was announced at its WWDC25 (Worldwide Developers Conference) event earlier this year — which means the new smartphone will have Apple's new Liquid Glass design language. This design language will give the new smartphone a glossy and translucent look.
Perhaps the biggest design change we've seen, however, is the larger camera bump with a triple camera system on the rear of the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max which is placed horizontally across the smartphone.
What are the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max features?
Speaking of cameras, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max boasts some huge camera improvements, including an 8x optical zoom, a 18MP front-facing camera, Centre Stage camera, and a 48MP telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom. The new smartphone will also feature simultaneous recording with both the front and rear cameras.
Apple was so confident in its camera, that the 'Awe-Dropping' event was filmed on an Apple iPhone Pro camera!
The iOS 26 upgrade means that the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max will come equipped with features like Call Screening which vets unknown callers, a 'hold' feature which holds your spot on customer support lines, then alerts you when it's your turn, real-time language translation to FaceTime and phone calls, and you can now send a poll in iMessage.
The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max comes fitted with the A19 Pro chip to improve its performance and power efficiency. However, there is a new thermal system to prevent the iPhone from overheating.
What is the full Apple iPhone 17 line-up?
At today's 'Awe-Dropping' event in California, we were treated to four new smartphones: the Apple iPhone 17, Apple iPhone 17 Pro, Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Apple iPhone 17 Air.
You might've noticed that there is no Apple iPhone 17 Plus, this is because it's been replaced by the Apple iPhone 17 Air. The new Apple iPhone 17 Air is brilliantly slim, coming in at just 5.5mm (in comparison, the iPhone 16 is 7.8mm in thickness), and boasts a 6.6-inch display size with an A19 chip.
The Apple iPhone 17 will set you back from £799, Apple iPhone 17 Pro costs £1,099, Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max will set you back £1,199 and the Apple iPhone 17 Air costs £999.
Can't wait until the Apple iPhone 17? Check out the Apple iPhone 16 at Very
Take a look at some latest releases like the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE UK release date and reMarkable Paper Pro Move UK release date.