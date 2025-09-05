The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE comes equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, just like the Samsung Galaxy S25, but we were particularly impressed with how many of the fantastic AI features that we see on the S25 flagship line-up have made their way to the S25 FE. But more on this later.

As you may know, Samsung's line of FE smartphones offer an affordable alternative to whichever flagship smartphone the tech giant has recently released, in this case, it's the Samsung Galaxy S25 line-up which was released at the start of the year.

If you're enticed by the new affordable smartphone offering, here's everything you need to know to get your hands on it today.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S25 FE from £649 at Very

For more of the latest releases, take a look at the new reMarkable Paper Pro Move UK release date and reMarkable Paper Pro Move vs reMarkable 2.

Jump to:

When did the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE come out in the UK?

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE.

The new Samsung Galaxy S25 FE was announced yesterday morning (Thursday 4th September) at 10:30am, and it's available to buy now.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE UK price

One of the biggest perks of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is that it comes with a lot of the great features found on the flagship Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphone, but at a more affordable price.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE starts at the same price as the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, £649 for 128GB storage and £699 for 256GB storage.

How to buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE in the UK

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is available to buy right now from the official Samsung store as well as multiple UK retailers and mobile networks. We've included a complete list of the places you can purchase the new Samsung Galaxy S25 FE below.

Full list of Samsung Galaxy S25 FE UK retailers and mobile networks:

Our Samsung Galaxy S25 FE hands-on review

As we mentioned above, the key thing that stood out to us when we visited Samsung KX last week for the hands-on review of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE was the fantastic AI features that we saw on the pricier Samsung Galaxy S25 models.

Optimised with One UI 8 and multimodal AI agents, we loved how the affordable Samsung Galaxy S25 FE continues to enhance everyday tasks by making them even more intuitive. For example, Gemini Live enables real-time visual conversations, so we could point our camera at three outfits laid out on our bed and ask 'which outfit is better for today's festival?', and our smartphone would tell us in a conversational way. Plus, AI features like Circle to Search are perfect for help with everyday tasks; gamers will love that you can circle an item or challenge on screen to access tips (all while keeping your gameplay uninterrupted).

While the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is slightly heavier and thicker than the flagship Samsung Galaxy S25, it still felt lightweight in our palm, and it fit into our pocket with ease.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S25 FE from £649 at Very

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE design

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. Samsung

You might be wondering why a smartphone which comes with a lot of the same features as the brand's flagship line-up has a cheaper price. Although the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE has a lot of the same great features as the Samsung Galaxy S25, it is slightly bulkier than the more expensive smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE has the same enhanced AMOLED display and aluminium frame as the Samsung Galaxy S25, it has three camera lenses on the rear of the smartphone, with the addition of a silver bezel around the lenses, and the front panel has slightly wider bezels, too.

This new smartphone is IP68 resistant, which means its water resistant in fresh water to a maximum depth of 1.5-metres for up to 30-minutes, and its protected from dust.

What are the new Samsung Galaxy S25 FE colours?

The new Samsung Galaxy S25 FE comes in Jet Black, White, Icy Blue and Navy colourways.

What are the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE dimensions?

As we mentioned earlier, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is slightly bulkier than the flagship Samsung Galaxy S25 line-up.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE comes in at 7.4mm in thickness, in comparison to the Samsung Galaxy S25 which is 7.2mm in thickness. The new smartphone also boasts a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, which means the Hz has been taken from 60Hz to an exceptional 120Hz. This ensures smooth scrolling and highly responsive movements, which is great for gaming and multitasking.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE features

Samsung Galaxy S25.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is powered by One UI 8 and the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which has increased the NPU by 40%, the GPU by 30% and the CPU by 37% in comparison to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. The new affordable smartphone also comes with 8GB RAM.

As for the camera, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE boasts a 50MP main camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and an 12MP ultra wide and selfie camera (which is up 24% from the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE).

Most excitingly, though, the new Samsung Galaxy S25 FE brings the AI features we know and love from the Samsung Galaxy S25 to a more affordable smartphone. These features include AI-enhanced creative tools on photos and videos, such as audio eraser and Photo Assist, and the much-loved Ask Gemini, Circle to Search, and Now Bar features. We love the Now Bar because it only presents information you're interested in, for example, the Nottingham Forest football score.

Plus, these great features won't slow your phone down as the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE comes with a 10% larger vapour cooling system in comparison to the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How long is the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE battery life?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE comes with a slightly larger 4,900mAh battery (up from 4,700mAh on the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE), which gives you up to eight-hours of screen time, and a faster 45W wired charger (up from 25W).

Buy Samsung Galaxy S25 FE from £649 at Very

Ad

For more of the latest technology releases, such as the Nothing Phone (3) UK release date, Google Pixel 10 UK pre-order, and Google Pixel Watch 4 UK release date, stay up to date with our Technology section.