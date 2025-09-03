The Google Pixel 10 comes with Gemini Live and Magic Cue capabilities: AI tools which anticipate your needs even before you do. These AI capabilities are perfect for when a friend suggests a coffee and you'd like a recommendation or you have an upcoming flight and would like all of the information in one place. This is all made possible by the Tensor G5 chip.

With a 6.3-inch OLED screen and upgraded imaging system which includes, for the first time, three cameras with a 10.8-megapixel 5x telephoto camera, the Google Pixel 10 line-up is a step up from its predecessor, the Google Pixel 9.

For more of the latest releases, take a look at the new reMarkable Paper Pro Move UK release date and reMarkable Paper Pro Move vs reMarkable 2.

Plus, take a look at the brand new Samsung Galaxy S25 FE UK release date.

Jump to:

The Google Pixel 10 line-up — Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Google Pixel Fold Pro — was released on Wednesday 20th August.

While the smartphones had a pre-order window, the Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL are available to buy right now, with the Google Pixel Fold Pro available to pre-order still.

How to buy the new Google Pixel 10 in the UK

Google Pixel 10. Google Store

The Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold were announced on Wednesday 20th August, and the Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL are available to buy right now, while the Google Pixel Fold Pro is available to pre-order.

How to pre-order the new Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold in the UK

As we mentioned above, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold became available to pre-order from Wednesday 20th August. However, it has a longer pre-order window and will begin shipping on Thursday 9th October.

Which UK retailers have the Google Pixel 10 available to buy?

As well as the official Google Store, there are plenty of places where you can buy the new Google Pixel 10 family.

Here's the full list of retailers and mobile networks which are stocking the brand-new Google Pixel 10 smartphones:

What is the Google Pixel 10 UK price?

As expected, the Google Pixel 10 smartphone line-up has different price points; the more advanced the smartphone is, the pricier it becomes.

The Google Pixel 10 is priced at £799 for 128GB of storage and £899 for 256GB of storage.

Google Pixel 10 Pro UK price

The Google Pixel 10 Pro is priced at £999 for 128GB of storage, £1,099 for 256GB of storage, £1,219 for 512GB of storage and £1,449 for 1TB of storage.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL UK price

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL starts at £1,199 for 256GB of storage, £1,319 for 512GB of storage and £1,549 for 1TB of storage.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold UK price

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold starts at £1,749 for 256GB of storage, £1,869 for 512GB of storage and £2,099 for 1TB of storage.

Best Google Pixel 10 offer

Google Pixel 10. Google Store

This Google Pixel 10 deal started as a pre-order offer, but luckily for you, Three UK is still running the trade-in deal.

Save up to £950 when you trade in your old device

What's the deal: Save up to £950 off the new Google Pixel 10 when you trade in selected Google Pixel handsets at Three UK.

Why we chose it: When purchasing a new smartphone, it's rare that you'd still need your existing one, so why not make some money back on your device with a trade-in offer? Plus, at Three UK, you can enjoy six months of Google One Premium and Fitbit Premium, as well as three months of YouTube Premium for absolutely free.

Save up to £950 when you trade in your old device at Three UK

Best Google Pixel 10 Pro offer

Google Pixel 10 Pro. Google Store

For the Google Pixel 10 Pro, the best pre-order deal we saw came from Sky Mobile, and that deal got you the new Google Pixel 10 Pro for £29 per month. In the weeks that followed, that price dropped to just £28 per month.

Get the Google Pixel 10 Pro for under £30 per month

What's the deal: At Sky Mobile, prices for the new Google Pixel 10 Pro start from just £28 per month with an upfront fee of £12.

Why we chose it: The monthly cost of the Google Pixel 10 Pro at Sky Mobile is the cheapest we've seen so far. To compare, EE charges £52 per month with a £30 upfront fee, and Vodafone charges £29.50 per month with a £40 upfront fee.

Get the Google Pixel 10 Pro for under £30 per month at Sky Mobile

Best Google Pixel 10 Pro XL offer

Google Pixel 10 Pro and Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. Google Store

The best Google Pixel 10 Pro XL deal we've seen so far is from mobile network EE.

Save up to £644 with EE's introductory offer

What's the deal: New and upgrading customers can save up to £644 on the new Google Pixel 10 Pro XL with EE's introductory offer. The offer includes 128GB of data, as well as unlimited minutes and texts, and it ends on Monday 15th September.

Why we chose it: Often, mobile networks reward new customers for switching to the network, so it's great to see EE reward its upgrading customers, too.

Save up to £644 with EE's introductory offer

Best Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold pre-order offer

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Google Store

At the time of writing, it looks like the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is only available to pre-order at the official Google Store, but that doesn't mean there isn't a deal to be had!

Get up to £950 when you trade in your old device

What's the deal: At the Google Store, you can get £950 back when you trade in an eligible device, and this includes a £300 bonus. This offer ends Wednesday 8th October.

Why we chose it: The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold sits at the highest end of the price spectrum with the new Google Pixel 10 line-up, so any money off this flagship smartphone is welcome news to us.

Get up to £950 when you trade in your old device at Google Store

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

For more of the latest technology releases, such as the Nothing Phone (3) UK release date, stay up to date with our Technology section.