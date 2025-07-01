Speaking about the new device, Nothing's CEO Carl Pei said: "We really have to outperform our previous flagship, so compared to Phone (2) it’s going to be 36% faster on CPU, 88% stronger on GPU, and 60% stronger on the NPU. But what it means in practice, it will feel a lot snappier".

As well as the Nothing Phone (3), the London-based tech company is also releasing its first product in the over-ear headphone category, the Nothing Headphone (1).

Can't wait for the new Nothing Phone (3)?

Which UK retailers stock the new Nothing Phone (3)?

Nothing

The brand-new Nothing Phone (3) is available to pre-order from Friday 4th July at the official Nothing store.

Like we see with other Nothing smartphones, we're expecting to see the new Nothing Phone (3) available at Amazon, too.

The Nothing Phone (3) launch event is taking place this evening, Tuesday 1st July at 6pm, and the new smartphone will be available to pre-order from the Nothing site from Friday 4th July.

You'll be able to buy the Nothing Phone (3) outright from Tuesday 15th July.

What is the Nothing Phone (3) price?

We expected the new Nothing Phone (3) to be slightly pricier than the previous flagship device, the Nothing Phone (2) (at £579), and we were right.

The 12 GB + 256 GB Nothing Phone (3) will cost you £799, and the 16 GB + 512 GB Nothing Phone (3) will set you back £899.

What does the new Nothing Phone (3) design look like?

Nothing

As we mentioned earlier, the Nothing smartphone as we know it, has changed...

There were signs this shift was going to happen; in May, Nothing posted a teaser for the new Nothing Phone (3) on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: "We killed the Glyph interface", and Nothing's CEO Pei responded to the tweet saying "RIP".

The new Nothing Phone (3) features a new design without the Glyph interface — light-up panels which are synonymous with the Nothing Brand — on the rear of the smartphone. However, there is a Glyph Matrix in the top right corner. This Glyph Matrix offers an interactive option for smartphone users looking to get quick updates without using the main display, as this interface lights up depending on what notifications have come through.

You can purchase the Nothing Phone (3) in White and Black colourways.

What is the Nothing Phone (3) camera layout?

Nothing

The new flagship smartphone will boast a 50MP telephoto camera and 50MP main camera.

The camera's layout has shifted from the camera bump to a triple-rear camera, which sees two sensors sat below a third, all out of alignment.

What are the Nothing Phone (3) specifications?

Nothing

As Nothing's CEO Pei said: "We really have to outperform our previous flagship", which means the Nothing Phone (3) will be 36% faster on CPU, 88% stronger on GPU, and 60% stronger on the NPU in comparison to the Nothing Phone (2).

The Nothing Phone (3) comes in at 6.7-inches with an FHD+ OLED display.

The upgrade will also see Nothing Phone (3) users get a 5,150mAh silicon-carbon battery, which will keep you going throughout the whole day, with 65W wired and 15W wireless fast charging.

This new smartphone also makes the most of AI with some brand-new features, such as Essential Search, a universal smart search bar which allows you to search across contacts, photos and files, Flip to Record, a tool which swiftly transcribes and summarises meetings, and Essential Space, a central place for your ideas, notes, and content, all organised by AI.

