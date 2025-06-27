Meta and Xbox have teamed up to create the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition, a limited-edition bundle which includes a custom 128GB Meta Quest 3S in signature Xbox Carbon Black and Velocity Green with matching Touch Plus controllers, a limited-edition Xbox controller, an Elite Strap, and a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

With this new headset, you'll be able to play your favourite Xbox games, such as The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, like never before on a larger screen.

Sounds exciting, right? Plenty of people seem to think so too, as we're seeing low stock levels for the new Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition. Here's where you can still buy the console today.

Buy Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition for £379.99 at Argos

Jump to:

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition UK stock availability at a glance

These are the UK retailers which sell the new Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition. At the time of writing, all retailers have good availability, besides Meta.

Argos

EE

Meta | Sold out

This new console was released a couple of days ago, on Tuesday 24th June.

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition UK price: How much does the new VR headset cost?

This Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition console costs £379.99 for the 128GB model.

The new Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is more expensive than what we saw with the Meta Quest 3S, which starts at £289.99 for the 128GB model and £379.99 for the 256GB model.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition UK stock availability: Which UK retailers have the VR headset available online or in-store?

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition. EE

Argos

At the time of writing (Friday 27th June), the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is in stock online at Argos. You can also check stock online to see if the new console is available for delivery or collection.

Buy Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition for £379.99 at Argos

EE

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is available at EE to buy outright for £379.99 or for existing EE mobile customers to spread the cost over 11 months at £31 a month with £10 upfront.

Buy Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition for £379.99 at EE

Meta

At the time of writing (Friday 27th June), the brand-new console is sold out on the official Meta site.

Buy Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition for £379.99 at Meta

Ad

There's just days left to get this last chance Disney Plus UK deal which sees you get the subscription service for £1.99 per month.