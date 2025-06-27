Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition UK stock availability, price and how to buy today
The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition headset is available now, but hurry! The new Xbox and Meta console is selling quickly.
Are you ready to play your favourite Xbox games like never before?
Last October, we were introduced to the Meta Quest 3S, and we've since seen fantastic savings with top Meta Quest 3 deals – and now, an Xbox and Meta collaboration has been released.
Meta and Xbox have teamed up to create the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition, a limited-edition bundle which includes a custom 128GB Meta Quest 3S in signature Xbox Carbon Black and Velocity Green with matching Touch Plus controllers, a limited-edition Xbox controller, an Elite Strap, and a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.
With this new headset, you'll be able to play your favourite Xbox games, such as The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, like never before on a larger screen.
Sounds exciting, right? Plenty of people seem to think so too, as we're seeing low stock levels for the new Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition. Here's where you can still buy the console today.
Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition for £379.99 at Argos
Jump to:
- Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition UK stock availability at a glance
- Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition UK release date
- Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition UK price
- Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition UK stock availability
Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition UK stock availability at a glance
These are the UK retailers which sell the new Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition. At the time of writing, all retailers have good availability, besides Meta.
Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition UK release date: When did the new VR headset come out?
This new console was released a couple of days ago, on Tuesday 24th June.
Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition UK price: How much does the new VR headset cost?
This Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition console costs £379.99 for the 128GB model.
The new Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is more expensive than what we saw with the Meta Quest 3S, which starts at £289.99 for the 128GB model and £379.99 for the 256GB model.
Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition UK stock availability: Which UK retailers have the VR headset available online or in-store?
Argos
At the time of writing (Friday 27th June), the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is in stock online at Argos. You can also check stock online to see if the new console is available for delivery or collection.
Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition for £379.99 at Argos
EE
The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is available at EE to buy outright for £379.99 or for existing EE mobile customers to spread the cost over 11 months at £31 a month with £10 upfront.
Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition for £379.99 at EE
Meta
At the time of writing (Friday 27th June), the brand-new console is sold out on the official Meta site.
Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition for £379.99 at Meta
