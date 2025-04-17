So, if you're interested to see when the Oblivion remaster is set to release and what's new in Cyrodiil, we've got you covered.

According to insider info from Giant Bomb journalist Jeff Grubb, the Oblivion Remaster will release on 21st April 2025.

Grubb announced the news on the 14th April edition of his Game Mess Mornings stream, confirming that Bethesda and Xbox were planning on shadow dropping the game.

This is yet to be confirmed by either company, but until we know more, that's the most reliable date we've got.

Can I pre-order the Oblivion remaster?

Unfortunately, you cannot currently pre-order the Oblivion remaster.

Although it's pretty much an open secret that the game exists, it still hasn't been officially confirmed by Bethesda, so there is no pre-order available for the Oblivion remaster.

According to leaked images found on the website of the game's alleged developer Virtuos, there will be both a Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition of the game available to purchase.

The Deluxe Edition will supposedly give players bonus weapons and items, as well as the infamous horse armour.

It's also highly likely that the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass, joining other Bethesda titles on the service.

Which consoles and platforms can play the Oblivion remaster?

The Oblivion remaster will reportedly be available to play on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

Previous leaks concerning the game had alleged that the game would be a PC and Xbox exclusive.

This has all changed, however, with the aforementioned leaked images from Virtuos showing the PlayStation logo on the promotional imagery.

Oblivion remaster gameplay and story details

There hasn't been any official news on the game, so we don't have specifics on how, if at all, the gameplay and story of the original game has been changed.

We have, however, seen some images of the game that were taken from the Virtuos website and shared widely on social media.

The images appear to show that the game has received a complete graphical overhaul – gone are those infamous, chunky models, as they've been replaced with much more sleek, modern visuals.

Some fans of the original game will undoubtedly find this disappointing, as the original Oblivion's visuals have developed quite a cult appreciation among fans.

We'll be sure to update this page as and when we know more about the game.

Is there an Oblivion remaster trailer?

Sadly, there is no trailer for the Oblivion remaster thus far.

Since Bethesda is supposedly planning to shadow drop the game, it sounds unlikely that we'll get a trailer until the game actually launches.

That being said, since pretty much everyone now knows about it already, they may choose to release a trailer earlier.

