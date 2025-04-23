Oblivion cheats: Full list of cheat codes and how to use them
All the console commands a Cyrodiilian could ask for.
Whether you’re playing the OG version of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion or you’re trying out the new Oblivion remaster, there’s one thing you’ll need – cheats. (Well, maybe some mods too.)
Bethesda games have long been famed for their cheats, and come with a sea of console commands to let you play each game exactly how you want to.
So, no matter which version of Oblivion you’re playing, we’ve got a ton of cheat codes for you to use in your own game – read on!
Oblivion cheats: Full list of cheat codes
We’ve compiled a list of every console command available in Oblivion for you to try out.
All these codes are from the original Oblivion, and while the ones we’ve tried out in the Oblivion remaster do work, there may be some that don’t, so keep that in mind.
Here is a list of every console command in Oblivion:
- tgm - Enables God Mode
- player.additem [Item ID] [X] - Adds X amount of a specific item to your inventory
- removeitem [Item ID] [X] - Removes X amount of a specific item from your inventory
- unlock [Target] - Unlocks the targeted door/chest
- lock [Target] [X] - Locks the selected door/chest. X denotes how difficult the lock is to pick
- player.setlevel [X] - Sets the player level to X
- advlevel - Increases player level by one
- modpca [Attribute] [X] - Adds X points to the selected attribute
- setav [Attribute] [X] - Sets the selected attribute to X points
- player.setav [Skill] [X] - Sets the selected skill level to X
- advskill [Skill] [X] - Increases the level of the selected skill by X
- modpcs [Skill] [X] - Adds X levels to the selected skill
- setpcfame [X] - Sets player Fame to X
- setpcinfamy [X] - Sets player Infamy to X
- kill [Target] - Kills the selected targeted character
- killall - Kills everything in the surrounding area
- stopcombat [Target] - Causes target to become passive
- startcombat [Target] - Causes target to become aggressive
- player.setcrimegold [X] - Sets player bounty to X
- player.payfinethief - Pays the player's bounty without having their stolen goods confiscated
- player.payfine - Pays the player's bounty while having their stolen goods confiscated
- player.setscale [X] - Changes the player's size to X
- setscale [Target] [X] - Changes the target's size to X
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
- psb - Gives all spells
- player.addspell [Spell ID] - Gives the player the selected spell
- player.removespell [Spell ID] - Removes the selected spell from the player
- completequest [Quest ID] - Immediately completes the chosen quest
- player.setfactionrank [ID] [X] - Changes faction rank to X
- coe (X),(Y) - Teleports the player to the chosen coordinates
- player.placeatme [ID] [X] - Creates a copy of the selected item or character at the player's location
- moveto [Location ID] - Moves the target to a specific location
- fov [X] - Changes field of view to X
- tmm 1 - Triggers all map markers
- tfow - Reveals the whole map
- tcl - Toggles noclip
- swdp - Shows who can detect the player
- sexchange - Changes the player's gender
- showbirthsignmenu - Changes the player's Birthsign
- showclassmenu - Changes the player's class
- showenchantment - Views the enchanting menu
- showracemenu - Changes the player's race
- showspellmaking - Views the spellmaking menu
- getav [Attribute] - Shows the current value of the selected attribute
- enable [Target] - Adds the target into the world
- disable [Target] - Removes the target from the world
- activate [Target] - Activates the target
- equipitem [Item ID] - Equips the selected item from the player's inventory
- removeallitems - Removes all items from the player's inventory
- dispelallspells - Removes all spell effects
- dispell [Spell ID] - Removes the selected spell effect
- setownership - Changes the ownership of items and structures to the player
- setopenstate [1] - Unlocks doors/chests
- setopenstate [0] - Locks doors/chests
- duplicateallitems [Item ID] - Dusplicates the target's inventory to a chest
- movetoqt - Teleports the player to their current active quest
- sq - Shows every quest and their current stages
- sqt - Shows the current stage and ID of the active quest
- setstage [Quest ID] [Stage] - Sets the selected quest to a specific stage
- getstage [Quest ID] - Shows the current stage in the chosen quest
- setquestobject [Item ID] [flag] - Turns the targeted item into a quest item
- caqs - Immediately completes all quests
- showquestlog 1 - Shows the completed quest log
- showquestlog 0 - Shows the active quest log
- showquestlog - Shows the current quest log
- save [Name] - Creates a save file with the chosen name
- qqq - Closes the game
- showsubtitle - Shows NPC subtitles
- tai - Shows AI behaviour
- tcai - Shows combat AI behaviour
- tdetect - Shows AI and plaer detection
- tfc - Activates free camera mode
- tm - Shows menus and UI
How to use console commands in Oblivion
In both the original Oblivion and the remastered version, the method for using console commands is the same.
Firstly, you’re going to need to be playing on the PC version of the game – sorry to all you console players out there.
Next, you need to open up the console. You can do this by pressing the tidle (~) key on your keyboard. On some keyboards, you may need to press the ` key instead.
This will open up the console, at which point you can simply type or paste in your desired console command and hit enter to activate it – it’s that simple!
Read more on Oblivion:
- Best Oblivion builds: Which race and class should you choose?
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.