So, no matter which version of Oblivion you’re playing, we’ve got a ton of cheat codes for you to use in your own game – read on!

Oblivion cheats: Full list of cheat codes

We’ve compiled a list of every console command available in Oblivion for you to try out.

All these codes are from the original Oblivion, and while the ones we’ve tried out in the Oblivion remaster do work, there may be some that don’t, so keep that in mind.

Here is a list of every console command in Oblivion:

tgm - Enables God Mode

Enables God Mode player.additem [Item ID] [X] - Adds X amount of a specific item to your inventory

Adds X amount of a specific item to your inventory removeitem [Item ID] [X] - Removes X amount of a specific item from your inventory

Removes X amount of a specific item from your inventory unlock [Target] - Unlocks the targeted door/chest

Unlocks the targeted door/chest lock [Target] [X] - Locks the selected door/chest. X denotes how difficult the lock is to pick

Locks the selected door/chest. X denotes how difficult the lock is to pick player.setlevel [X] - Sets the player level to X

Sets the player level to X advlevel - Increases player level by one

Increases player level by one modpca [Attribute] [X] - Adds X points to the selected attribute

Adds X points to the selected attribute setav [Attribute] [X] - Sets the selected attribute to X points

Sets the selected attribute to X points player.setav [Skill] [X] - Sets the selected skill level to X

Sets the selected skill level to X advskill [Skill] [X] - Increases the level of the selected skill by X

Increases the level of the selected skill by X modpcs [Skill] [X] - Adds X levels to the selected skill

Adds X levels to the selected skill setpcfame [X] - Sets player Fame to X

Sets player Fame to X setpcinfamy [X] - Sets player Infamy to X

Sets player Infamy to X kill [Target] - Kills the selected targeted character

Kills the selected targeted character killall - Kills everything in the surrounding area

Kills everything in the surrounding area stopcombat [Target] - Causes target to become passive

Causes target to become passive startcombat [Target] - Causes target to become aggressive

Causes target to become aggressive player.setcrimegold [X] - Sets player bounty to X

Sets player bounty to X player.payfinethief - Pays the player's bounty without having their stolen goods confiscated

Pays the player's bounty without having their stolen goods confiscated player.payfine - Pays the player's bounty while having their stolen goods confiscated

Pays the player's bounty while having their stolen goods confiscated player.setscale [X] - Changes the player's size to X

Changes the player's size to X setscale [Target] [X] - Changes the target's size to X

psb - Gives all spells

Gives all spells player.addspell [Spell ID] - Gives the player the selected spell

Gives the player the selected spell player.removespell [Spell ID] - Removes the selected spell from the player

Removes the selected spell from the player completequest [Quest ID] - Immediately completes the chosen quest

Immediately completes the chosen quest player.setfactionrank [ID] [X] - Changes faction rank to X

Changes faction rank to X coe (X),(Y) - Teleports the player to the chosen coordinates

Teleports the player to the chosen coordinates player.placeatme [ID] [X] - Creates a copy of the selected item or character at the player's location

Creates a copy of the selected item or character at the player's location moveto [Location ID] - Moves the target to a specific location

Moves the target to a specific location fov [X] - Changes field of view to X

Changes field of view to X tmm 1 - Triggers all map markers

Triggers all map markers tfow - Reveals the whole map

Reveals the whole map tcl - Toggles noclip

Toggles noclip swdp - Shows who can detect the player

Shows who can detect the player sexchange - Changes the player's gender

Changes the player's gender showbirthsignmenu - Changes the player's Birthsign

Changes the player's Birthsign showclassmenu - Changes the player's class

Changes the player's class showenchantment - Views the enchanting menu

Views the enchanting menu showracemenu - Changes the player's race

Changes the player's race showspellmaking - Views the spellmaking menu

Views the spellmaking menu getav [Attribute] - Shows the current value of the selected attribute

Shows the current value of the selected attribute enable [Target] - Adds the target into the world

Adds the target into the world disable [Target] - Removes the target from the world

Removes the target from the world activate [Target] - Activates the target

Activates the target equipitem [Item ID] - Equips the selected item from the player's inventory

Equips the selected item from the player's inventory removeallitems - Removes all items from the player's inventory

Removes all items from the player's inventory dispelallspells - Removes all spell effects

Removes all spell effects dispell [Spell ID] - Removes the selected spell effect

Removes the selected spell effect setownership - Changes the ownership of items and structures to the player

Changes the ownership of items and structures to the player setopenstate [1] - Unlocks doors/chests

Unlocks doors/chests setopenstate [0] - Locks doors/chests

Locks doors/chests duplicateallitems [Item ID] - Dusplicates the target's inventory to a chest

Dusplicates the target's inventory to a chest movetoqt - Teleports the player to their current active quest

Teleports the player to their current active quest sq - Shows every quest and their current stages

Shows every quest and their current stages sqt - Shows the current stage and ID of the active quest

Shows the current stage and ID of the active quest setstage [Quest ID] [Stage] - Sets the selected quest to a specific stage

Sets the selected quest to a specific stage getstage [Quest ID] - Shows the current stage in the chosen quest

Shows the current stage in the chosen quest setquestobject [Item ID] [flag] - Turns the targeted item into a quest item

Turns the targeted item into a quest item caqs - Immediately completes all quests

Immediately completes all quests showquestlog 1 - Shows the completed quest log

Shows the completed quest log showquestlog 0 - Shows the active quest log

Shows the active quest log showquestlog - Shows the current quest log

Shows the current quest log save [Name] - Creates a save file with the chosen name

Creates a save file with the chosen name qqq - Closes the game

Closes the game showsubtitle - Shows NPC subtitles

Shows NPC subtitles tai - Shows AI behaviour

Shows AI behaviour tcai - Shows combat AI behaviour

Shows combat AI behaviour tdetect - Shows AI and plaer detection

Shows AI and plaer detection tfc - Activates free camera mode

Activates free camera mode tm - Shows menus and UI

How to use console commands in Oblivion

In both the original Oblivion and the remastered version, the method for using console commands is the same.

Firstly, you’re going to need to be playing on the PC version of the game – sorry to all you console players out there.

Next, you need to open up the console. You can do this by pressing the tidle (~) key on your keyboard. On some keyboards, you may need to press the ` key instead.

This will open up the console, at which point you can simply type or paste in your desired console command and hit enter to activate it – it’s that simple!

