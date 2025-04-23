This means that mods for the original Oblivion might not work, but fortunately there are already dedicated Oblivion Remaster mods pouring in thick and fast.

As time goes on, we will hopefully get better modding tools and a mod installer, making it easier for everyone to create and enjoy mods, as Todd (Howard) intended.

But the jaws of Oblivion need closing, with game-breaking mods or not, so let’s bunny-hop down to them there modifications.

How to use mods in the Oblivion remake

As the Oblivion Remaster has just come out, installing mods varies on a mod by mod basis, so be sure to read the instructions for each mod carefully.

Most require you to simply drag and drop some files, but others such as reshades require you to have the ReShade programme installed.

Best mods to try in the Oblivion remake

Below are what we reckon to be some of the best mods for Oblivion Remastered. They range from simple reshades to game-altering changes, so tread carefully!

Ayleid ReShade

The Ayleid ReShade aims to restore the original visuals. Bethesda Game Studios, Logriff

Arguably, one of the most iconic aspects of Oblivion was its colourful world, something the Ayleid ReShade from Logriff looks to remedy. The remaster has more realistic colours, but Oblivion is a fantasy game, so why not make things look a little more fantastical?

Better HUD

Better HUD reduces the visual clutter. Bethesda Game Studios, Caites

If you find the vanilla HUD takes up a little too much space for your liking, Better HUD from Caites reduces the compass size by 60 per cent and moves over your HP, Mana and Stamina bars to the left and stacks them, as opposed to having them spread out across the whole bottom of the screen.

Horse Whistle

Games such as Red Dead Redemption 2 and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 allow you to call on your horse by whistling, no matter how far away you have strayed from your hoofen friend.

Oblivion does not have such a feature, so PushTheWinButton has added a spell that functions in the same manner.

Using it will toggle between your horse waiting or following you, or if your horse is far away, it will teleport to you and start following you.

Achievement Unblocker

When using console commands, you are warned that doing so will stop you from unlocking achievements. Enter: Achievement Unblocker from emoose, which gets rid of this entirely.

Even if you don’t want to cheat, it’s easy to get stuck in places, and you don’t want to lose out on unlocking achievements because you used tcl to remove collision to get out of a piece of rubble rather than load a save from 30 minutes ago…

Carry Weight Modifier

At the start of every Elder Scrolls game, we pinch everything that isn’t nailed down to sell as soon as we get to a merchant, but the pesky laws of physics prevent us from taking everything.

Carry Weight Modifier from E3roKK has a novel way of getting around this, as the Oblivion Remaster doesn’t allow you to simply edit your carry weight.

Instead, the mod changes the weight value of lockpicks to -150, meaning you need some in your inventory for it to work. A bit hacky and whacky, but that’s Oblivion for you.

Skip Launch Videos

Skip Lanch Videos does what it says on the tin. Bethesda Game Studios, Bahyek

The Oblivion Remaster opening sequence is epic, that cannot be denied, but as much as we love it, we wish you could opt to skip it.

Skip Launch Videos from Bahyek does exactly that, by replacing the Bethesda, Virtuous and Ignite splashscreens with "a black single-frame video" so that the game immediately skips to the launch screen.

Oblivion Remastered High Quality Music

Probably not the official artwork... Bethesda Game Studios, DEEJMASTER333

For a remaster, you would think everything is of the highest quality, but apparently it is not so, as the MP3 files for the in-game music use a 192Kbps bitrate as opposed to the maximum of 320Kbps found in the HD version of the Oblivion soundtrack.

The appropriately named DEEJMASTER333 has taken the higher bitrate MP3s and packaged them as a drop-in replacement.

It should be noted that unless you use some decent headphones or speakers, you might fail to notice the difference.

