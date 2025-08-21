If you're wondering what sets Google's latest offering apart from all other Pixel watches, here's your key takeaway: it offers cutting-edge fitness tools on a bigger and brighter display.

Health and fitness really is the crux of this new product. From pulse tracking to workout tracking, the Pixel Watch 4 takes everything into account to maximise your body's potential.

The Google Pixel Watch 4 is also here to help you maximise your phone's potential, and it's compatible with most Google Pixel and Android phones that use Android 11.0 or a newer OS.

Google's signature Gemini AI is also used to full effect on the new device, allowing you to stay right on the forefront of consumer technological developments.

We've rounded up everything you need to know about Google's newest smart watch, from price to release date and more.

Pre-order Google Pixel Watch 4 at Very

Check out the RadioTimes.com Tech section, where you can stay up-to-date with the latest tech releases, including the Nothing Phone (3) and the Nothing Headphone (1). Make sure you also check out the brand-new reMarkable Paper Pro Move.

Jump to:

Despite being announced in mid-August, the Pixel Watch 4 won't be going on sale until 9th October. However, the watch is available to pre-order now at a number of UK retailers.

What is the Google Pixel Watch 4 UK price?

The Pixel Watch 4 is available to buy outright from £349.

You can also pay £14.54 a month on a 24-month plan at Google.

Pre-order Google Pixel Watch 4 at Very

Where can I pre-order the Google Pixel Watch 4 in the UK?

The Google Pixel Watch 4 is now available to pre-order at several UK retailers:

Google Pixel Watch 4 design

Google Pixel Watch 4. Amazon

Google's latest watch offering is available with either a 41mm or 45mm watch face and comes in four colours: Iris, Lemongrass, Porcelain and Obsidian.

The key design feature of the Pixel Watch 4 is the bigger and brighter domed display, made from Corning® Gorilla® Glass and offering 3,000 nits of brightness. Durability has also improved thanks to the aerospace-grade aluminium, with the watch also able to withstand depths of 50m underwater.

Pre-order Google Pixel Watch 4 at Very

Google Pixel Watch 4 specs

Major strides has been taken when it comes to the health and fitness offerings on the Google Pixel Watch 4. Workout tracking has been taken to the next level thanks to a multi-path heart rate sensor and dual-frequency GPS to give you accurate route tracking on even the most difficult hikes and runs.

The Pixel Watch 4 also keeps track of important health metrics from sleep and stress to skin temperature, resting heart rate and blood oxygen levels. Your watch will also use the findings from this data to suggest what your body needs, from heavy workouts to recovery.

Importantly, the Pixel Watch 4 has been specifically built to maximise Gemini AI, from AI-powered smart replies to messages, to picking up and holding calls for you.

Battery has also seen major improvements, with battery life reaching 30 hours on the 41mm model and 40 hours on the 45mm model. Plus, in just 15 minutes, you can get 15 hours of charge.

Pre-order Google Pixel Watch 4 at Very

Ad

For more on the latest smart watches, here are our guides to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and the Apple Watch Series 10.