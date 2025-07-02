These new headphones are the company's first foray into noise-cancelling wearables and come with a range of features including 40mm custom dynamic drivers, 360-degree sound and mouldable leather earpads.

Plus, while we appreciate Nothing for their commitment to naming their devices simply, we also love the throw-back steam punk style of their designs – and the Headphones (1) are no different. The device comes with a sleek, transparent design and white and black colour schemes to choose between.

Have your ears pricked up? Here's everything you need to know.

Nothing

The Nothing Headphone (1) is available for pre-order from Friday 4th July and will be officially on sale from 15th July.

This is the same set of dates as the new Nothing Phone (3).

What is the Nothing Headphone (1) UK price?

Headphone (1) will be available for £299 in both white and black.

What does the Nothing Headphone (1) look like?

Nothing

The Nothing Headphone (1) is a far cry from any Bose, Beats or Apple products you've seen before, as CEO Carl Pei said at the London launch event: "We wanted to create something radically different."

To do this the company has stuck with their signature retro transparent design, with a clear casing showing the inner workings of each earpad. Both sides feature two large grey buttons plus a volume roller to complete the headphones' "uniquely tactile experience". These enact the device's pause, skip and hang-up functions, as well as skipping between the three audio modes: noise cancelling, transparency, or off.

The earpads are also made with leather, oil-resistant cushions designed to cup your ear and mould to the shape of your head, hopefully providing comfortable all-day use.

The headphones come in either white or black colour schemes.

Nothing Headphone (1) key features and specs: Why should you buy them?

The Headphone (1) aims to deliver an immersive listening experience with 40mm custom dynamic drivers to give a rich, deep bass.

They feature up to 80 hours of playback and up to 35 hours of ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), plus on-device spatialisation and built-in head tracking, which adapts in real time to the listener’s movement to deliver 360-degree sound.

Unlike other headphones, the Headphone (1) uses physical buttons for a lot of its functions rather than the typical touchscreen. However, it can be configured to use voice commands and has a second memory storage to capture voice notes.

How to pre-order the Nothing Headphone (1)

The Nothing Headphone (1) is available to pre-order from 4th July 2025 via Nothing.

Right now you can sign up to alerts for when the headphones go on sale or shop Nothing's full range of audio products.

