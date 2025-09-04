This brand-new e-paper device is a smaller version of the reMarkable Paper Pro – their first in-colour device – which is designed for working portably.

Measuring in at just 7.3-inches, this tablet fits in the palm of your hand, with a similar feel to a large phone or a classic journalist's notebook.

However, it has the same paper-like feel as other reMarkable products and the easy notetaking abilities, as well as a full-colour display and an adjustable backlight for reading.

“reMarkable Paper Pro Move is a new, flexible option for capturing your thoughts,” said Phil Hess, CEO of reMarkable.

“It’s big enough to hold your work, yet small enough to not get in the way. Whether you’re meeting at a conference, airport, or café, you’re able to be fully in the moment during your conversation.”

Below you can find everything you need to know about the new reMarkable Paper Pro Move including price, release date and how to buy.

reMarkable Papr Pro Move. reMarkable

The reMarkable Paper Pro Move is now available to pre-order from, having gone live Wednesday 3rd September.

What is the reMarkable Paper Pro Move UK price?

The reMarkable Paper Pro Move starts at £399 for the tablet and Standard Marker, or you can pay £439 for the tablet with the Marker Plus, which has a matte finish and built-in eraser for that extra writing experience.

Compared to previous models, this is £10 more than the reMarkable 2 which starts at £389 and £160 less than the in-colour reMarkable Paper Pro which costs £559.

What is the reMarkable Paper Pro Move's new design?

The reMarkable Paper Pro Move is certainly a new chapter for the e-paper brand.

This new tablet boasts a 7.3-inch full colour display, that weighs just 230g (compared to the Paper Pro's 525g) and sits at 6.5mm thick.

Its resolution is lower than both the Paper Pro and reMarkable 2, at 1696 x 954 (264 PPI), however it can render 20,000 colours like its larger version and comes with an adjustable reading light that adapts to day and night.

Like all reMarkable products, the paper like textured glass is second to none and it features a glare-free display, so can be used in direct sunlight. It has up to two weeks of battery life and can charge up to 90% in less than 45 minutes.

What are the reMarkable Paper Pro Move's new features?

remarkable

When it comes to specs, the reMarkable Paper Pro Move functions largely the same as the reMarkable Paper Pro. The tablet is designed to be a smart alternative to paper; able to write handwritten notes, read and review documents (including marking up PDFs), and access a wide-range of reading material including newspapers and e-books.

It also has an excellent writing latency of 12 milliseconds and can sync up all your apps like OneDrive and Google Drive.

Does the reMarkable Paper Pro Move have colour?

Yes! After the reMarkable Paper Pro made history with its first coloured e-ink, the reMarkable Paper Pro Move has followed this up.

The new Canvas Colour display can render more than 20,000 colours, using millions of ink particles to give it optimum saturation and depth. When writing and sketching you can select up to nine colours, which can then be blended and layered in any way you choose – ideal if you want to highlight sections of your notes. Plus, you can read magazines, eBooks and more in full colour.

Where to pre-order the reMarkable Paper Pro Move

Right now you can only pre-order the reMarkable Paper Pro Move at reMarkable.

The tablet will later become available at sites like Currys and Amazon.

