Like all reMarkable tablets, it comes with a slew of note-taking and e-reading features, but there's just one point of curiosity – the price.

The reMarkable Paper Pro Move is £10 more expensive than the reMarkable 2, one of their biggest and best devices. So, we've decided to do a deep dive into the two tablets, looking at their specs, features and design to ultimately decide which is best.

Jump to:

What is the reMarkable 2?

reMarkable 2 via reMarkable. reMarkable

The reMarkable 2 is a digital notebook, designed to have the look and feel of paper without the waste. It was the company's second flagship release and the last to come without coloured ink.

The stylish tablet comes with a stylus – or Marker – that allows you to take handwritten notes which can then be converted into typed text. You can also use the device to annotate PDFs, read e-books and organise files from external software (like Google Drive and One Drive) into one place.

Ultimately the device is designed for workers, students and just plain busy people who need to a place to jot down their thoughts.

What is the reMarkable Paper Pro Move?

remarkable

The reMarkable Paper Pro Move is reMarkable's fourth tablet, coming out after the reMarkable Paper Pro. Essentially this new tablet is a smaller version of its predecessor, having been designed to match the size of a small pocket notebook.

Like the Paper Pro, this device comes with coloured e-ink and has additional features like adjustable backlighting. However, it's main features are the same: note-taking, annotating documents and reading e-books.

reMarkable Paper Pro Move vs reMarkable 2 price

The reMarkable Paper Pro Move and reMarkable 2 are very close in price.

The reMarkable 2 starts at £389 with the standard Marker pen and £429 with the Model Marker Plus (which comes with a sleek matte finish and built-in eraser). While the Paper Pro Move costs £399 with the standard Marker and £439 with the Marker Plus.

reMarkable Paper Pro Move vs reMarkable 2 size and design

The reMarkable Paper Pro Move is designed to be a smaller, pocket-sized version of the other reMarkable tablets, so size is one of the main points of difference.

This new tablet has a screen size of just 7.3-inches across – a similar size to some foldable smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 – and weighs 230g. By comparison, the reMarkable 2 is 9.7 inches and weighs 404g, looking far more like an A5 book.

Both tablets boast a paper-like glare-free screen, however the reMarkable 2's comes from a plastic film cover lens, while the Paper Pro Move's is made of textured glass.

The other main difference is that the Paper Pro Move comes in colour, and the reMarkable 2 is in black and white. In fact, the Paper Pro Move can render more than 20,000 colours, which can be used to read magazines and e-books in full colour. When writing and sketching, you can select up to nine colours, which can then be blended and layered in any way you choose – ideal if you want to highlight sections of your notes.

reMarkable Paper Pro Move vs reMarkable 2 features and specs

When it comes to functionality, these two tablets are very similar. Both are capable of note-taking and converting handwritten notes to typed text, as well as downloading, highlighting and annotating files such as PDFs. They can also be used to read e-books and sync up any files from Google Drive and OneDrive.

One difference in their features is the Paper Pro Move comes with an adjustable reading light that can adapt to changing light levels. Plus the Paper Pro has a faster charging speed – going from 0 to 90% in 45 minutes as opposed to the reMarkable 2's 120 minutes.

The Paper Pro also has a lower writing latency of 12 milliseconds to 20, although we can confidently say that both are very fast.

Our verdict on reMarkable Paper Pro Move vs reMarkable 2

So which reMarkable tablet should you buy? That entirely depends on what you need it for – an annoying answer we know.

If you're a budding author, or simply someone with too many thoughts in their head who needs to write them down, then definitely go for the reMarkable Paper Pro Move. It's small, slick and easy to use on the go, plus its adjustable reading light means you can use it anywhere.

But, if you're all about slower, bigger projects – the kind of thing you'd need to use a laptop for – then the reMarkable 2 is just the thing. Plus, if you're paying £399, it makes sense why you'd want to opt for a bigger sized model.

Ad

Make sure you also check out our guide for the best digital notebooks and the best Kindle deals.