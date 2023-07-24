The first episode of season 8 (which is also referred to by some as season 11) is available now to viewers worldwide, but when will episode 2 become available and what is the schedule for the rest of the series?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Futurama season 8.

When will Futurama season 8 episode 2 be on Disney Plus?

Bender in the Futurama reboot. Matt Groening/Hulu

The second episode of the Futurama reboot, titled Children of a Lesser Bog, will be released on Monday 31st July 2023, one week after the first episode debuted on Disney Plus.

The season has so far received strong critical and fan reviews, with viewers delighted at the show's return to screens after its long break.

What time is Futurama out on Disney Plus?

Leela and Professor Farnsworth in the Futurama reboot. Matt Groening/Hulu

As with other Disney Plus shows, each new episode of Futurama will arrive on the platform at 8am BST, which is equivalent to midnight Pacific Time in the US.

This means you don't have to get up too early if you're looking to catch the episodes first thing.

How many episodes are there in Futurama season 8?

Fry and Zoidberg in the Futurama reboot. Matt Groening/Hulu

There will be a total of 20 episodes in Futurama season 8, with the first 10 being released weekly before a hiatus, after which the other 10 episodes will air.

The sixth and seventh seasons were also split into two batches between 2010 and 2013, before the show's cancellation and subsequent hiatus.

Futurama season 8 release schedule

Futurama season 8. Hulu/Matt Groening

While Futurama season 8 will consist of 20 episodes in total, the first 10 episodes are being released in one batch, with a second to follow at a later date.

The full release schedule for the first batch of episodes is as follows:

Episode 1 - The Impossible Stream - Monday 24th July 2023 (out now)

Episode 2 - Children of a Lesser Bog - Monday 31st July 2023

Episode 3 - How the West Was 1010001 - Monday 7th August 2023

Episode 4 - Parasites Regained - Monday 14th August 2023

Episode 5 - Related to Items You've Viewed - Monday 21st August 2023

Episode 6 - I Know What You Did Next Xmas - Monday 28th August 2023

Episode 7 - Race Against the Vaccine - Monday 4th September 2023

Episode 8 - Zapp Gets Cancelled - Monday 11th September 2023

Episode 9 - The Prince and the Product - Monday 18th September 2023

Episode 10 - All the Way Down - Monday 25th September 2023

