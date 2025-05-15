As teased by Disney, friendships threaten to unravel as secrets, lies and allegations explode with the introduction of Miranda McWhorter. Can #MomTok survive this?

As the inevitable binge watch on season 2 begins, read on to get to know more about the cast.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast

Taylor Frankie Paul

Taylor Frankie Paul. Disney Plus

Age: 30

Instagram: @taylorfrankiepaul

TikTok: @taylorfrankiepaul

Taylor Frankie Paul is an influencer and one of the original creators of MomTok on TikTok. She went viral in 2022 after she revealed that she and her husband were part of a non-monogamous relationship dynamic.

Her journey across season 1 saw her on-again off-again relationship with Dakota Mortensen take centre stage as she prepared for the birth of her third child.

At the time of writing, Taylor has 6.1 million followers combined across her Instagram and TikTok.

Demi Engemann

Demi Engemann. Demi Engemann

Age: 30

Instagram: @demilucymay

TikTok: @demilucymay_

Demi Engemann is a main cast member in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and like the others, is a social media influencer and member of MomTok.

Demi is married to Bret and they have been together for over three years, but they knew each other when she was nine years old, and he was 25. The pair were initially married to other people before they got divorced respectively and years later, Bret reached out and the rest is history!

Jen Affleck

Jen Affleck. Disney Plus

Age: 25

Instagram: @jenniferaffleck

TikTok: @jenniferaffleckk

Well let's address the elephant in the room shall we? Jen is married to Zac Affleck, Ben and Casey's second cousin. Zac is the son of Dave Affleck, Ben and Casey's cousin – so yes they are related!

"Zac’s dad has [met them], when [Ben] was very little. I’m hoping to meet him one day, too," Jen told People magazine ahead of season 1's launch.

Jen is another member of MomTok, although her position in the group was thrown into question after there was the possibility of her moving to New York City, but it seems she is still very much a member of the group.

Jen and Zac met on a Mormon dating app and have two children together, they're now expecting a third!

Jessi Ngatikaura

Jessi Ngatikaura. Disney Plus

Age: 32

Instagram: @_justjessiiii

TikTok: @_justjessiiii

Jessi Ngatikaura is also a member of MomTok and is also the owner of a successful salon, JZ Styles Salon & Hair Extension Co. Throughout the series, Jessi is always on-hand to provide hair care to the other ladies.

She is married of Jordan Ngatikaura and the pair have two children together.

Layla Taylor

Layla Taylor. Disney Plus

Age: 24

Instagram: @laylaleannataylor

TikTok: @laylaleannetaylor

Layla Taylor is one of the younger MomTok members and joined the series as a recently divorced mother of two. Season 1 saw her host a divorce party, saying goodbye to her previously married life for a single one.

Mayci Neeley

Mayci Neeley. Disney Plus

Age: 30

Instagram: @maycineeley

TikTok: @maycineeley

Mayci Neeley is an influencer and CEO of Babymama, a natal nutrition gummies business that she set up over the course of season 1.

She is also the creator of Sinner Sunday, a podcast she hosts where people send in their confessions – and they're juicy!

She has been married to her husband Jacob since 2018 and they have two children, one of whom has a different father. Mayci had her eldest with her ex-partner Arik when she was 19, but he sadly died some months before their son was due to be born.

Mayci is currently pregnant with her third child.

Mikayla Matthews

Mikayla Matthews. Disney Plus

Age: 24

Instagram: @mikayla__matt

TikTok: @mikaylamatthews

Mikayla Matthews is an influencer and leading cast member on The Secret Livers of Mormon Wives. She is a mother of three, with a fourth on the way!

As told throughout season 1, Mikayla suffers from a chronic illness, which leaves her with patches on her skin – something she shares widely and opens up about on her social media.

Whitney Leavitt

Whitney Leavitt. Disney Plus

Age: 32

Instagram: @whitleavitt

TikTok: @whitneyleavitt

Whitney Leavitt is an influencer and member of MomTok, who caused quite the stir in season 1, even more so when she left the girls' group chat and seemingly MomTok in the process.

Whitney is married to Conner Leavitt and the pair have three children together.

Miranda McWhorter

Miranda McWhorter. Disney Plus

Age: 27

Instagram: @miranda__mcw

TikTok: @miranda__mcw

Miranda McWhorter is a newcomer to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives who was an original MomTok content creator.

More specifically, she was in the original trio with Taylor Frankie Paul and Camille Munday. Miranda is recently divorced, which was a key reason for her being part of season 2, having turned down the opportunity to appear in season 1 when she was still married.

"I’m no longer married; that was a big part of it for sure," McWhorter told The Hollywood Reporter. "I still had a lot of healing to do in season 1 regarding my past with Taylor, and I wasn’t sure at that time if I was ready to let that back in and potentially risk putting myself in that position again to be so hurt.

"And I think I’ve done a lot of healing since then, and by the time season 2 was about to start, I was divorced and just really wanting to close the chapter of the whole swinging thing and my past."

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on Disney+ now. Sign up to Disney+ now for £4.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

