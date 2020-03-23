Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. How to get Disney+ on PS4 – your guide to setting it up

How to get Disney+ on PS4 – your guide to setting it up

How to set up Disney+ on your PS4

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Disney+ launch on PS4

Disney+ is the latest streaming service due to launch and it’s promising some seriously sought after content ahead of going live on Tuesday 24 March 2020.

Advertisement

Disney+ content includes the likes of Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and more. A whole host of new Disney+ shows will be available, ranging from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to National Geographic’s, The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Pre-sale offer: Get Disney+ for £49.99 for a year now (equivalent to £4.17 a month)

A live-action version of Lady and the Tramp will be one of the brand new films on Disney+ while favourites such as Pirates of the Caribbean and 10 Things I Hate About You will also be available.

One of the benefits to the new service is that you can watch on up to four Disney+ devices and it’s also compatible with a range games consoles, smartphones, TVs and plug-ins like the Amazon fire stick.

Here’s how to get Disney+ on PS4 and the other devices it’s available on.

Will Disney+ be available on PS4?

Disney+ will available on PlayStation 4 consoles so you will be able to stream your favourite shows and classic films directly through your console, using the Disney+ PS4 app.

The apps will be available when Disney+ goes live on Tuesday, 24th March in the morning.

Lady and the Tramp Disney+ live action
Disney, trailer, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2ZDDU34gYw

How to get Disney+ on PS4

The Disney+ service can be accessed through the main PlayStation store where you can download the dedicated Disney + PS4 app. Once downloaded, the app will be stored in the TV and Video section of your console’s main menu.

Other devices compatible with Disney+

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Disney+ will be available to watch on your PC and Mac simply by going online through your web browser. The service will also be compatible across a huge range of Apple, Android and smart gaming devices, which listed below:

Apple Disney+ devices

  • iPhone
  • iPad
  • iPod Touch
  • Apple TV
  • Airplay

Android Disney+ devices

  • Android smartphones
  • Android TVs

Disney+ compatible TVs

  • Samsung Tizen Smart TVs
  • LG WebOS Smart TVs (from 2016 or later with WebOS 3.0)

Disney+ gaming devices

  • Xbox One
  • PlayStation4

Disney+ Google devices

  • Chromecast
  • Chromecast built-in devices

Disney+ Amazon devices

  • Amazon Fire Stick
  • Amazon Fire tablet
Advertisement

Disney+ streaming services

  • NOW TV
  • Sky Q
  • Roku devices (including Roku TV by Hisense, Hitachi, JVC, Philips, Sanyo and Sharp)

Tags

You might like

(Star Wars)

The best TV shows to watch on Disney+ UK

(Star Wars)

Disney+ reveals release schedule for The Mandalorian in the UK

Wandavision

Who are Wanda and Vision’s children in the MCU?

Wintersoldier

Marvel’s Falcon and Winter Soldier linked to new series for Disney’s streaming service