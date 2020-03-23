How to get Disney+ on PS4 – your guide to setting it up
How to set up Disney+ on your PS4
Disney+ is the latest streaming service due to launch and it’s promising some seriously sought after content ahead of going live on Tuesday 24 March 2020.
Disney+ content includes the likes of Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and more. A whole host of new Disney+ shows will be available, ranging from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to National Geographic’s, The World According to Jeff Goldblum.
Pre-sale offer: Get Disney+ for £49.99 for a year now (equivalent to £4.17 a month)
A live-action version of Lady and the Tramp will be one of the brand new films on Disney+ while favourites such as Pirates of the Caribbean and 10 Things I Hate About You will also be available.
One of the benefits to the new service is that you can watch on up to four Disney+ devices and it’s also compatible with a range games consoles, smartphones, TVs and plug-ins like the Amazon fire stick.
Here’s how to get Disney+ on PS4 and the other devices it’s available on.
Will Disney+ be available on PS4?
Disney+ will available on PlayStation 4 consoles so you will be able to stream your favourite shows and classic films directly through your console, using the Disney+ PS4 app.
The apps will be available when Disney+ goes live on Tuesday, 24th March in the morning.
How to get Disney+ on PS4
The Disney+ service can be accessed through the main PlayStation store where you can download the dedicated Disney + PS4 app. Once downloaded, the app will be stored in the TV and Video section of your console’s main menu.
Other devices compatible with Disney+
Disney+ will be available to watch on your PC and Mac simply by going online through your web browser. The service will also be compatible across a huge range of Apple, Android and smart gaming devices, which listed below:
Apple Disney+ devices
- iPhone
- iPad
- iPod Touch
- Apple TV
- Airplay
Android Disney+ devices
- Android smartphones
- Android TVs
Disney+ compatible TVs
- Samsung Tizen Smart TVs
- LG WebOS Smart TVs (from 2016 or later with WebOS 3.0)
Disney+ gaming devices
- Xbox One
- PlayStation4
Disney+ Google devices
- Chromecast
- Chromecast built-in devices
Disney+ Amazon devices
- Amazon Fire Stick
- Amazon Fire tablet
Disney+ streaming services
- NOW TV
- Sky Q
- Roku devices (including Roku TV by Hisense, Hitachi, JVC, Philips, Sanyo and Sharp)