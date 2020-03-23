How to get Disney+ on PS4 – your guide to setting it up

Disney+ is the latest streaming service due to launch and it’s promising some seriously sought after content ahead of going live on Tuesday 24 March 2020.

Disney+ content includes the likes of Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and more. A whole host of new Disney+ shows will be available, ranging from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to National Geographic’s, The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Pre-sale offer: Get Disney+ for £49.99 for a year now (equivalent to £4.17 a month)

A live-action version of Lady and the Tramp will be one of the brand new films on Disney+ while favourites such as Pirates of the Caribbean and 10 Things I Hate About You will also be available.

One of the benefits to the new service is that you can watch on up to four Disney+ devices and it’s also compatible with a range games consoles, smartphones, TVs and plug-ins like the Amazon fire stick.

Here’s how to get Disney+ on PS4 and the other devices it’s available on.

Will Disney+ be available on PS4?

Disney+ will available on PlayStation 4 consoles so you will be able to stream your favourite shows and classic films directly through your console, using the Disney+ PS4 app.

The apps will be available when Disney+ goes live on Tuesday, 24th March in the morning.

Disney, trailer, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2ZDDU34gYw

How to get Disney+ on PS4

The Disney+ service can be accessed through the main PlayStation store where you can download the dedicated Disney + PS4 app. Once downloaded, the app will be stored in the TV and Video section of your console’s main menu.

Other devices compatible with Disney+

Disney+ will be available to watch on your PC and Mac simply by going online through your web browser. The service will also be compatible across a huge range of Apple, Android and smart gaming devices, which listed below:

Apple Disney+ devices

iPhone

iPad

iPod Touch

Apple TV

Airplay

Android Disney+ devices

Android smartphones

Android TVs

Disney+ compatible TVs

Samsung Tizen Smart TVs

LG WebOS Smart TVs (from 2016 or later with WebOS 3.0)

Disney+ gaming devices

Xbox One

PlayStation4

Disney+ Google devices

Chromecast

Chromecast built-in devices

Disney+ Amazon devices

Amazon Fire Stick

Amazon Fire tablet

