From Disney classic films to new Star Wars TV shows, Marvel movies, Pixar treats, National Geographic docs and even The Simpsons, new streaming service Disney+ has a lot going for it.

Advertisement

Not only does the service host a gigantic library with over 7,500 television episodes and 1000 films, but subscribers can expect exciting new titles, from the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series, to much-hyped Marvel superhero shows like Wandavision and Hawkeye.

And that’s not all: Disney+ also comes at a very reasonable subscription price (£5.99 per month), with an incredibly cheap annual cost (£49.99, if you pre-order).

However, here’s one question you might be asking: how many screens can stream Disney+ simultaneously from the same account?

Here’s all you need to know, including a comparison to Netflix and Amazon Prime.

How many people can watch Disney+ at once?

With one account you can stream Disney+ titles in HD or 4K across four separate devices at the same time.

This means you probably only need one Disney+ subscription for your entire household.

How does this compare to Netflix and Amazon Prime?

Pretty well. Although you can also view up to four screens simultaneously if you’re a Netflix subscriber, you’ll have needed to sign up to the service’s premium plan (£11.99 a month, compared to Disney+’s £5.99 a month). Netflix’s standard plan (£5.99 p/m) only users to watch two screens at once.

You can stream up to three videos on Amazon Prime (which costs £7.99 per month).

Other streaming services, however, offer viewers more simultaneous viewing. While Britbox (£5.99 p/m) allows for five streams at once, Apple TV+ (£4.99 p/m) permits six devices to view titles simultaneously.

What devices can I watch Disney+ on?

The Disney+ app can be downloaded on most Android and Apple devices, plus most Smart TVs, game consoles and Smart TV sticks (such as the Amazon Fire). Read more about Disney+ compatible devices.

Advertisement

You can also view Disney+ titles through a web browser via the main Disney+ site.