On Sunday night, Tom kissed Ellie Spence on the terrace moments after telling Olivia Hawkins that he still wanted to get to know her following his split from Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown .

Things are heating up in the Love Island villa, especially for Tom Clare whose big secret is about to come out on tonight's episode (Tuesday 31st January).

In tonight's episode, Zara will spill all to Olivia after learning of events from Tanya Manhenga. And it's not looking good for Tom who told Olivia in Monday's episode that he only saw Ellie as a "friend".

Following Tom's drama, we spoke to Love Island super fan and reality TV star Sam Thompson, who can see where 23-year-old footballer Tom is coming from.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com the day after Sunday's episode, Thompson who hosts the Love Island: The Morning After podcast with season 8 star Indiyah Polack, explained: "The thing is, I think about two sides of the fence.

"The first side is as a viewer and a fan first, and I’m literally like, ‘Give me that entertainment!’ I'm there for it.

Ellie and Tom kiss in Love Island. ITV

"And you know, you always have to kind of be like, ‘Well, I feel like he's not actually with anyone. He is single. He hasn’t declared his love for anyone or anything like that.’ He did just say, ‘Look, I've still got eyes for you' and all that kind of stuff."

However, while Thompson maintains that Tom is technically "single", he isn't keen on the footballer's communication with the ladies, adding: "But then, the communication is terrible. The entertainment value is 10, the communication is a one."

Despite this, the Made in Chelsea star can see some of his own ways in Tom and the Love Island 2023 cast.

He continued: "What I really find is that I've made so many of these mistakes myself. It's interesting watching other people make them. I go, ‘Oh I’ve done that!’

"That’s why I love Love Island because you see people – they’re humans. They’re human beings. And he's there and he’s acting like he doesn’t know what show he’s on. He’s literally acting like he’s on a night out.

"He's just like, ‘I don't even know what’s going on here,’ and then you’ve got someone like Will [Young] who is like, ‘I want to find a wife instantly.’ All these different characters. It's so amazing!"

You can catch TV presenter and radio broadcaster Sam Thompson (@SamThompsonUK) on Hits Radio from Monday - Thursday at 7pm.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

