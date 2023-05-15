Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at the BAFTA TV Awards 2023, The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman spoke about the show's win, which came as a surprise for the star. She admitted: "Nobody's more shocked than us."

Last night's BAFTA TV Awards were full of deserved wins and important speeches , with one reality show getting the award many hoped for. That's right, The Traitors won a BAFTA TV Award at last night's 2023 ceremony (Sunday 14th May) only further cementing the popular entertainment show as everyone's favourite.

When asked whether she had any advice for contestants applying for season 2, Winkleman said: "A – Watch where you stand ... no, I think we were incredibly lucky, we had an extraordinary cast."

She continued: "I did suggest to the lovely makers that we just leave it there, it's quite nice just to walk away and be done. To which they replied, 'are you ill?'. What I would want say to them is you think you know how to win, good luck with that."

On whether the future contestants will be more "knowing" going into season 2 after the success of the first season, Winkleman joked: "I think they will be more knowing and we'll be ready for that because I'm inherently evil."

The upcoming second season was confirmed back in February, just two months after the first season wrapped with shocks and twists galore. The new series will once again welcome Winkleman back as the host, with 22 contestants trying their hand at the game of trust and treachery, all in a bid to win the £120,000 jackpot prize.

Applications to be a contestant on season 2 are still open, so readers could try their hand at the new series of the hit show. So far, it has not only amassed a loyal legion of fans but has also clocked up a total of 34 million views on BBC iPlayer, making it the biggest new entertainment launch for the BBC in two years.

Claudia Winkelman and the contestants of The Traitors season 1. BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

After the more recent airing of the US edition of the show, there was speculation as to how the second season of the UK show would unfold. The US version saw a mix of ordinary people and celebrities like reality stars Brandi Glanville and Kate Chastain, as well as Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and more take on the cunning game.

But it's been confirmed that season 2 of the UK show will not feature celebrities, as revealed exclusively to RadioTimes.com. As for when we can expect to see it land on our screens, there's no word on a release date so here's to keeping our fingers crossed.

