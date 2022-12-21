Ofcom received 2,630 complaints as a result of the 17th July episode alone, which saw the boys and girls sit down in the villa to watch clips of what the other party had been up to during their separation over the course of Casa Amor.

The infamous Love Island Movie Night prompted the highest number of complaints to Ofcom in all of 2022, the regulator has announced.

The communications regulator says the 2,630 Movie Night complaints pertained to "alleged misogynistic behaviour and bullying behaviour by some contestants in the villa".

Love Island also occupies the fourth spot on the list of the top 10 most complained about TV moments of the year for an episode which aired just two days later on 19th July, which saw 1,523 complaints filed.

Again, the complaints are categorised by Ofcom as being related to "alleged misogynistic behaviour and bullying behaviour by some contestants in the villa".

Incidentally, the episode which aired in between on the 18th July received 769 complaints too, and came seventh on the list, meaning Love Island takes three spots in the top 10.

Davide Sanclimenti on Love Island 2022. tenor.com

In 2022, Love Island's Movie Night spawned lots of drama in the villa, with Luca Bish accusing his then-partner Gemma Owen of flirting with new boy Billy Brown, despite her telling him they were just friends, and Davide Sanclimenti calling Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu a "liar" in a fiery argument, among other clashes.

Overall, the boys were particularly unimpressed with the girls' behaviour, coming down hard on them for what they perceived as bad behaviour with the new boys while they were away at Casa Amor.

However, the boys themselves had been up to their fair share of mischief in the main villa, with few of them remaining loyal while their partners were away.

You can read Ofcom's full list of the most complained about moments in 2022 below. Complaints figures were captured during the period 1st January 2022 to 19th December 2022.

Top 10 complaints:

Love Island, ITV2, 17th July - complaints related to alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour by some contestants in the villa. I’m a Celebrity.... Get Me Out of Here!, ITV, 6th-27th November - viewers objected to the inclusion of Matt Hancock in the series. Friday Night Live, Channel 4, 21st October - complaints related to a performance by Jordan Gray. Love Island, ITV2, 19th July - complaints related to alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour by some contestants in the villa. Good Morning Britain, ITV, 15th February - complaints related to comments made by Richard Madeley about death threats made to Keir Starmer. Jeremy Vine, Channel 5, 24th January - viewers complained about a health consultant’s inaccurate statement about numbers of unvaccinated people in hospital with COVID. Love Island, ITV2, 18th July - complaints related to alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour by some contestants in the villa. I’m a Celebrity.... Get Me Out of Here!, ITV, 13th November - viewers objected to bullying behaviour against Matt Hancock. FIFA World Cup Final 2022: Argentina v France, ITV, 18th December - complaints related to politicised comments from Gary Neville. Sky News, Sky News, 10th September - a Justice for Chris Kaba walk was reported as people on their way to pay tribute to the late Queen. Ofcom is investigating whether this breached its rules on due accuracy.

