The new season kicked off on Monday 5th June, with the first set of islanders making their way to the villa. In a new format change, the first episode saw the boy and girls arriving together, before Maya Jama revealed that the public had decided who the first five couples would be.

We're heading into our second week of Love Island season 10, and what a week it's already been!

Couples complete, the next shake-up came at the end of the episode, as the first bombshell of the season arrived in the form of Zachariah Noble. Noble soon made a play for André Furtado's girl Catherine Agbaje, however, things took a slightly different turn when he revealed feelings for Molly Marsh, who is coupled up with Mitchel Taylor.

And in Sunday night's episode, he shocked us at home as well as the rest of the Love Island summer 2023 contestants when he chose to kiss Molly instead of Catherine.

Here, the Love Island: The Morning After podcast hosts Indiyah Polack and Sam Thompson exclusively share their views on the first week of Love Island with RadioTimes.com.

And they don't think Molly is to blame for the current love square between her, Mitchel, Zachariah and Catherine.

"I don't think Molly's all to blame to be fair," Indiyah explained.

"It's week one. You can't be like, 'Oh, I'm just going to settle with this person' if you genuinely don't think there's a full connection,'" Sam added.

In terms of whether they think it's the real deal between Zach and Molly, Indiyah's not convinced, saying: "For me, they have a lot of sexual chemistry and flanter, but I feel like with them, it's the fear of the unknown."

While Sam said: "I actually think that there is something between her and Zachariah that might be a little bit more than sexual chemistry. I think she really gravitates towards him. But then again, she clearly wants everyone to know she's open, so if anyone else comes in, you never know, she might sort of skedaddle over there."

They both added that Catherine has handled the situation "gracefully", but now might be the time for her to "move on".

You can watch Indiyah and Sam's thoughts on the first week of Love Island below. Press play at the end of each video for more from the podcast hosts.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

