With all this speculation that Molly could be about to return to the Love Island villa, we thought who better to speak to than Love Island: The Morning After podcast hosts Sam Thompson and Indiyah Polack to get some behind-the-scenes details.

Has Molly Marsh really left Love Island ? It's the question we've all been asking since Kady McDermott 's decision to couple up with Zachariah Noble saw Molly dumped from the island last week.

While the pair insisted that they're "just as in the dark" as viewers, they shared their thoughts on the speculation, adding whether they'd want the content creator to make a comeback.

"At the start, I didn't really believe she was gone, but then sorry, she's here on Aftersun so she's gone! And her reaction, like the tears – those were real reactions," Indiyah explained.

"Yeah, just to echo what Indiyah just said," Sam continued. "I didn't believe. I was like, 'There's going to be a twist.' And then I was that kind of loser who looks online, and she was at the airport pictured with her mum.

"And then I got told that she's coming on Aftersun and our podcast, so then I thought, 'If that's happening, then she must be.' But, we're just as in the dark as you. Seeing as we're doing all these things, I would say it's pretty hard for her to get flown back."

Will Molly return to Love Island? ITV/Lifted Entertainment

As for whether they think it's a good idea for Molly to return, while Sam is totally up for it, Indiyah didn't see "the point", saying: "I feel like the story is done. Let's say she comes back, she comes back in Casa, couples up with a new guy, Zachariah is now with somebody else."

"But, wouldn't you like to see that?" Sam added. "That's called smoke!"

As well as this, the duo commented on Kady's return, insisting that she bring just as much drama as she caused in season 2, and Casa Amor, which they both think should be put on hold.

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9pm. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.